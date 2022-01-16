Owensboro’s Linda Payne continues her lifelong mission of giving back to the community as the director of the food pantry for Gospel Community Church.
Payne started a free food market at Kendall Perkins Park this past summer to help provide food assistance to those in need in the Northwest Neighborhood.
She said word of mouth about the market has spread, and its helped feed many families throughout the neighborhood, many of whom utilize the market multiple times a week.
Since colder months started, Payne has moved the free market inside the church on West Ninth Street.
The food market, she said, provides food assistance with no questions asked, regardless of a family’s income.
“Ours is just a whole lot more relaxed,” she said. “I ask the number of people in your home, because if they have small children, I like to give juices and applesauce, things for the kids.”
Payne said the number of families the market served each week really depends on the weather. On Wednesday, she said 40 families took home food, while on Friday, with colder weather, there were not as many families, but the ones that did visit were able to take homes extra food.
“It just depends a lot on the weather, because a lot of our people are walkers from right around here,” she said.
As word has gotten out about the market, however, she said there have been several repeat families visiting the market from further out in Owensboro, and even from Utica.
Payne said she and her son are really the only two people involved with the market. She said they go to grocery stores each Wednesday and Friday, before the market opens at 8 a.m., to find food items, which might include fresh fruit and vegetables, meats, salad mixes and snack items, like dips and cookies.
“So many of these people in this neighborhood can’t afford those little extras, like fresh fruit that’s very expensive, or meats,” she said. “It gives them a little extra, even if they get food stamps.”
While food stamps help, she said, they only provide so much for families.
The market is an opportunity for families to get something special.
“It just so warms my heart when I see these people get excited about what we have to offer,” she said.
Extra items left over at the market go to either the Help Office of Owensboro-Daviess County or to St. Benedict’s Shelter, Payne said.
Items that they cannot use, she said, get donated to local churches.
“It’s got a much farther reaching effect than people see, so that’s the good thing,” she said.
Payne said she started the market after being approached by the person who previously supervised the food pantry at the church. That person had to undergo surgery, and someone needed to take over while he recovered.
She said while handling the pantry was supposed to be a temporary endeavor, God called her to continue on, so she has.
Being from a large family, Payne said she understands where many families she helps serve are coming from.
“I’m number 9 of 15 children; my dad was a sharecropper, so I understand what these people in this neighborhood deal with — the poverty,” she said. “Now, we were luckily on a farm, where we raised our food and had cows and pigs and all of that stuff, so we weren’t as desperate as some of these people, but there is so very much need,” she said.
As she has continued on with the market, she said she has come to know and love many of the families that come every week, and she has a refrigerator covered with thank-you cards and notes from those whose lives have been positively affected by the free market.
“I love these people,” she said.
The food market, Payne said, is just one of many ways she has worked to help others in the community and give back.
Payne is also a foster parent, having housed about 35 children in her home, one of whom she has adopted and who helps her run the market.
“It’s been a lifelong thing with me — serving,” she said. “God won’t let me do it any other way.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
