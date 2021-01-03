The year that Frank G. Riney III was elected to the Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education, the Apple Computer Company was formed, the country celebrated its Bicentennial, the Blues Brothers made their debut on Saturday Night Live, and Jimmy Carter beat incumbent Gerald Ford to become the 39th President of the U.S.
“I was 29 way back then,” Riney said. “That seems like ancient history, but on the other hand, it seems like so little time. Time speeds up as you get older.”
Riney was born and raised in Daviess County. His great-grandfather came to the area in the 1800s and located near West Louisville, where Riney grew up on a farm. Farm life was difficult, but it taught him how to work hard.
He remembers being 11 and having to milk six cows and take care of the cattle and hogs before catching the school bus at 7:30 in the morning.
Education has always been paramount to Riney. From a young age, his parents taught him and his 13 siblings to work hard and to get educated.
“There were 14 of us kids, and my parents kept their sanity,” Riney said. “Education was always been important from my parents’ standpoint, and from my standpoint. There wasn’t any excuse for us not being educated and trying to improve things for ourselves in that regard.”
As a result of that push, Riney and nine of his siblings received a college education. Riney obtained an accounting degree from Brescia University, and his own children went on to higher education, if they were able.
There have been a lot of changes in the more than four decades Riney has been presiding over the DCPS school district. To start, in Riney’s first term, the board’s budget was $10 million to $12 million. Now it is more than 10-times that amount. Also, when Riney first came onto the board, there were times when the fire marshal’s office would require the district to update specific buildings because they weren’t “to code.”
Now, facilities are stronger and safer than ever, he said.
The Kentucky Education Reform Act of 1990 was also quite a big deal, Riney recalls, as it completely overhauled school finance systems, and curricular and assessment processes.
On a personal level, however, Riney thinks that parental involvement has been a big change over the years.
“To me, a big problem is parents aren’t as involved in their child’s life as they should be,” Riney said, adding that’s especially important in early education. “We all have busy lives, and sometimes we can’t get around that, and the pressures of society can make that difficult, but to me, it’s one of the biggest struggles we have these days.”
No struggle can compare to what the COVID-19 pandemic has caused, however, Riney said.
This year has been one of the most challenging for educators and those involved in school systems, Riney said, as nothing like this pandemic has occurred. The pandemic has forced schools to close and for learning to take place at home with parents instead of in a classroom with professionals.
“It’s been a tough situation,” Riney said, adding that even though students, parents and educators have adapted as best they can and “I have to give them all an extreme amount of credit as far as working through this, in spite of things.”
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins has worked with Riney for more than 25 years and not only considers Riney the district’s resident historian, but also a valuable asset.
Robbins said there is no value that can be placed on having Riney’s level of “deep knowledge and history” when it comes to the school district, especially when considering projects. Robbins also knows that Riney “serves with a great heart,” and that he especially makes decisions that will benefit underprivileged children.
“He represents that child and that family who often don’t have a voice,” Robbins said. “I hear that expressed through him.”
A school board member is a true servant’s position, Robbins said, and Riney very much embodies that. School board members make difficult decisions and they do not receive a lot of notoriety.
“That’s a person who is serving for all the right reasons, and here is a person who has done it for four decades,” Robbin said. “I’ve been here in this district for 25 years, and I can testify that for over that more than two decades, I have learned you can always depend on Frank.”
Riney has never missed a board meeting. There have been instances in which he has missed the district’s board luncheons, but in all of his years at the helm of the district, he has never missed a meeting, Robbins said.
January is national school board recognition month, and during that time the district has planned to honor all its school board members, Robbins said, but they also have something special planned for Riney.
After spending a majority of his life behind the scenes in the county schools district, Riney said he can’t think of anything else that could be more rewarding than being able to represent his constituents and the young people in the county.
“Making a young person’s life better is the ultimate goal,” he said. “I want to help them have a good and successful life. There’s nothing any of us can do that can be more important.”
