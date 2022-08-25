Kentucky history says that in 1826, Robert Triplett, a pioneer entrepreneur in Daviess County, built the first railroad west of the Alleghenies, a 3/4-mile line to haul coal from his mines in the Bon Harbor Hills to the river.
It wasn’t a railroad in the modern sense.
It had no locomotives.
When I would read that, I always wondered what that railroad looked like.
I wished that some artist had sketched it.
But the other day, I ran across a copy of the Oct. 7, 1829, Kentucky Republican, a Lexington newspaper, online.
The story, actually a letter from someone who called himself “A Friend to Enterprise,” said that “a substantial railway, something under a mile, has been constructed a few miles below the Yellow Banks (Owensboro’s original name) from the Ohio River to the coal mines over which a roof has been erected. It not only keeps the road good, but protects the railway and the drivers from the elements.”
It added that “about 2,000 feet of railway is on bridges over hollows.”
The article says that oxen pulled the coal cars.
It referred to an “inexhaustible supply of coal” in the Bon Harbor mines that could be delivered to cities in the South at half the cost of wood.
Everything seemed rosy.
In his memoirs, Triplett wrote that his Bon Harbor mine was the ‘’first attempt in the west to use coal (rather than wood) as steamboat fuel.”
Business was booming until a late frost killed the sugar cane crops of southern planters who had ordered coal to run their mills.
The orders were canceled.
Triplett hurried to New Orleans, which used very little coal for fuel.
He took a barrel of coal with him to the Richardson Hotel and gave a free demonstration of the advantages of coal over wood.
The 50-cent barrel of coal was quickly sold for $4.
Then he went from steamboat to steamboat, demonstrating the superiority of coal to the captains.
‘’Things were now going on swimmingly, and the prospect of a brilliant fortune lay before me,’’ he wrote.
But the captain of the Shark dashed his hopes when he reinstated wood.
Coal fires, he said, were so hot they ruined his boilers.
Coal eventually replaced wood as fuel on the steamboats.
But it was too late to help Triplett.
His coal mine closed, and his railroad eventually was reclaimed by nature.
