Kentucky history says that in 1826, Robert Triplett, a pioneer entrepreneur in Daviess County, built the first railroad west of the Alleghenies, a 3/4-mile line to haul coal from his mines in the Bon Harbor Hills to the river.

It wasn’t a railroad in the modern sense.

