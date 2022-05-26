Over five months after the tornado tore apart parts of Hopkins County, people are still working on picking up their lives. Its no different for one man from Barnsley and his beloved companion, a dog named Patches. The two narrowly survived the tornado, and they are still struggling to survive each day with the help of friends and neighbors.

The man in question asked that his full name not be given in the newspaper because he doesn’t want the attention, but his story his one worth telling. So we will just call him Joe.

Joe from Barnsley said while FEMA and the Red Cross helped some, most of his help came from the Amish in Crofton, the Webster County Lions Club, and concerned citizens.

“If it hadn’t been for the Amish people at the very beginning, I don’t know what I would do,” he said.

Joe’s home was completely destroyed in the tornado, with only part of the foundation surviving. Joe and his dog, Patches, were trapped under two 10-foot block walls. Joe was only trapped for an hour and 15 minutes, while Patches wasn’t rescued until 11 a.m. the next day.

“The only thing that saved our lives was a 55-gallon barrel,” said Joe. “It didn’t keep it off of us, but it kept it from going all the way.”

He said the walls pinned Patches hips, so she couldn’t move to run out, and she couldn’t get in his lap for four days because of it.

After he and Patches were rescued, there wasn’t much of his home left.

“It has been a nightmare,” said Joe.

A few days after the tornado, a man from Mortons Gap came to Joe and asked if he needed something to stay in. He had an old mobile home that doesn’t run but is still livable.

“The Amish pulled it down here for me, and I’ve been in it ever since,” said Joe.

He plans on buying an old mobile home to live out of because it is too expensive to try to rebuild his home. Because of his living situation before, where he didn’t own the property, FEMA and the Red Cross couldn’t help him rebuild.

The Amish and the Webster County Lions Club built Joe a shed so he could safely store the belongings he did find and the ones donated to him.

Shawn and Elaine Vanlue with the Webster County Lions Club have helped Joe a lot in the past few months. Along with the shed, they built Joe a shower and connected the water.

“It is a tankless water heater. You can just screw your hose to it, and when you turn that knob in there for water, it ignites and instant hot water,” he said. “I was tickled to death.”

Joe said the Webster County Lions Club and the Amish have been a big help to him in getting him what he might need.