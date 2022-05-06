It was a long, long time ago, and a very young boy was living in a world he knew very little about.

Not yet in school and without a father, he had to take life as it was and hope.

The little guy did have a mom he rates as one of the best God ever placed in that responsibility, and he already knew just how difficult her life was. Six children, no breadwinner, and residing in one half — three rooms — of a double-family home was a challenge like none other.

But, a challenge for his mom was an everyday part of living. And those children — the youngest being 3 years old at that time — lived a poverty-stricken life as if all would be okay. And it was.

Still, that little boy stood in that front yard some 85 years ago and wondered about problems an average youngster should not have to worry about.

It was about this time of the year when a new chapter made its way into the little boy’s still young life. A special day for the mother he worshiped was just a few days away, and he would be helpless in honoring her with a gift — a Mother’s Day gift.

The special day for mothers was established only seven days following the boy’s birth in 1931, and this was the first time he felt obligated to play a role. But he had nothing with which to buy her a gift.

His young mind was enlightened when he walked into the backyard and spotted a single and very small petunia, a small flower his mom had hoped would be the start of a nice flower garden. She loved flowers, and any meager start would be a promising start.

Hustling up and down the street, he came across a couple of neighbors who favored his labor of love. Each sent him home with a variety of small flower plants that would place his mom in a flower heaven.

With the help of his brother in the darkness of night, and with his mom in well-earned sleep, the two created that heaven of happiness on the Saturday night before Mother’s Day.

And prior to leaving home for church Sunday morning, the route was engineered to include the new garden, and the appreciative mom said it would be the greatest of all Mother’s Days.

Like his mother, the little boy grew up to be his own lover of flowers and has made a career of turning his backyard — now with the help of his son, Marty — into a virtual haven of color and beauty.

At one point during that long association with flowers, his mom contributed by giving him a slip from a rose bush first planted by her grandmother. That slip grew into a fantastic pink rose bush that graced his backyard for many years. It did not know its death until after the death of his mom.

That little boy, now 90, is one of two of his mom’s six children remaining to make sure her memory is properly remembered come Mothers’s Day on Sunday — flowers and all.