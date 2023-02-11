The annual Night to Shine event, hosted by Life Community Church and sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, returned to the Owensboro Convention Center on Friday night after two years of being virtual.

This event is part of an international celebration of embracing people with disabilities and to “rally the church worldwide to honor their local community of special needs, ensuring they know they are valued and loved,” the church said in a press release.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

