The annual Night to Shine event, hosted by Life Community Church and sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, returned to the Owensboro Convention Center on Friday night after two years of being virtual.
This event is part of an international celebration of embracing people with disabilities and to “rally the church worldwide to honor their local community of special needs, ensuring they know they are valued and loved,” the church said in a press release.
The celebration has become known as a prom-like event, with a red carpet, dance floor and professional photos, even offering shoe shining and hair and makeup stations.
Friday’s event hosted 160 guests, 450 volunteers and 100 parents and caregivers, according to Kerri Booker, one of the event coordinators.
“Everybody is so excited to be back in person this year,” Booker said. “It’s probably the best response we’ve had as far as guests and volunteers. On the first day we opened up guest registration, we were full. We met our initial capacity within six hours.”
Christi Ebelhar was one of the caregivers who attended the event with her guest, Margaret Cornelius.
“We are in adult foster care,” she said. “We bring our clients down here every year.”
Between the limos, food and dancing, Ebelhar said she enjoys the entire event.
Parent Shannon Martin said it’s important for Owensboro to host this event.
“There’s such a large special needs community, and they need activities,” she said. “A lot of people go to prom, but a lot of the people here didn’t because they’re special needs.”
Some guests attend Night to Shine as a “buddy,” which means they volunteer to be dates for guests or just to mingle.
Rachael Clark, one of the buddies, and her guest, Jesse Lambert, knew each other before attending the event.
“I used to be his middle school teacher,” Clark said.
This wasn’t Lambert’s first time at the event, and he said he enjoyed going in the past. Friday was Clark’s first time at Night to Shine.
“I am excited to dance the night away with Jesse and see a lot of people I haven’t seen in a long time,” Clark said.
Lambert was most excited for the dancing and to take a trolley ride.
Jeff Rhinerson and his buddy, Angel Sprague, hit the red carpet together.
Rhinerson has attended the event for five years, and Sprague has attended for four. The two did not know each other before Friday.
“I think we pair very well,” Sprague said.
Rhinerson said he loves the idea of Night to Shine and has enjoyed every year he has been.
Sprague agreed, saying she loves watching everyone get together.
“It’s just a wonderful event and how everyone smiles,” she said. “I’m just really happy for the community and how they have come together. It’s an amazing thing. If people have never tried it, they should at least once.”
Rhinerson was happy for the event to be back in-person.
“During COVID, it was hard on (the event),” he said. “It’s very amazing.”
Owensboro’s Night to Shine event began in 2017, and the international event launched in 2015.
