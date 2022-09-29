It’s weird how some parts of history just seem to slip through the cracks.
Between 1942 and 1946, nearly 400,000 captured German and Italian soldiers were brought to the United States and kept in more than 500 POW camps across the country.
One of those was at Camp Breckinridge near Morganfield.
Up to 3,000 German and Italian prisoners of war were housed in that 35,850-acre facility.
And about 150 of them were assigned to Daviess County to work in the fields and orchards, which were in need of workers because so many American men were off fighting the war.
Sometimes, the POWs made the long drive daily in Army trucks.
But sometimes, they stayed at a base camp near Bon Harbor, where Ben Hawes Park is now.
Some reports say there was another camp near where Owensboro Health Regional Hospital is today.
The first Germans and Italians — 1,000 men captured in Tunisia — arrived on May 26, 1943.
They were soon working as cooks, laborers and even X-ray technicians.
They wore Army fatigues with POW in big letters on the back.
In July 1944, a month after D-Day, a trainload of German prisoners — about 350 men — arrived at Camp Breckinridge to join the 1,600 men already there.
The employers had to pay the men 80 cents a day — about $13.70 in today’s money.
That was a lot less than the prevailing wage of the day.
But the Army got the rest of the pay to cover the cost of housing the prisoners and feeding them.
In 1963, Horst Tille, who was 18 when he was captured in Normandy in June 1944, wrote a letter to the Evansville Press about his experiences.
He said the prisoners received very good treatment and first-class meals.
Tille wrote that they “sweated blood” cutting tobacco on sizzling Ohio Valley days.
His favorite work was in the orchards, he wrote.
Tille wrote that on August 14, 1945, he was riding in a truck through Owensboro after a long day’s work when word reached the city that Japan had surrendered — and the war was over.
“Americans shouted hurrahs at us as though we had won the war,” he recalled.
In November 1945, the first 400 prisoners were sent back to Germany.
The local camp had closed on Oct. 4 that year.
And on July 22, 1946, the last prisoners from Camp Breckinridge sailed out of New York City.
Tille wrote that they spent two more years in camps in England before they could return home.
It’s a part of history that gets very little attention these days.
