A new Christmas event made its debut Saturday at the Pioneer Village in Yellow Creek Park.
Lambert Pioneer Christmas gave insight to how the holiday was celebrated around the late 19th- and early 20th-centuries.
“Commissioner [Jim] Lambert’s wife, Judy, kind of floated the idea over the months and thought this would be a spectacular activity for us to be able to celebrate Daviess County in the month of December and the history and heritage of Daviess County as well,” said Ross Leigh, Daviess County parks and recreation director.
Judy Lambert said the village was a dream of her husband’s.
“A little over a year ago, this came to mind for me,” she said. “I always said it wasn’t in competition with Panther Creek at all, it’s totally different. Jim’s idea behind this was to educate children so they could come out here and learn about the past.”
Kendall Jagoe, a granddaughter of Judy and Jim, said their family knew how special the village was to her grandfather and all of the work he put into it.
“He’s not here but it’s just a little piece of him,” she said.
Sue Berry, a coordinator of the event, said the Lambert Pioneer Christmas shows a simpler time during the holiday season.
More from this section
“If you can imagine not going to Walmart or Hobby Lobby to get your decorations, we depended on Mother Nature to give us our decorations,” she said.
Aside from battery-operated candles, all of the decorations and scenery were handcrafted or already present at the site. Berry said the candles were purchased to avoid a fire hazard.
Leigh said all of the decorations outside of the cabins will remain up through the holiday season for families who are interested in having pictures made at the site.
The buildings at the Pioneer Village are original, making them unique to the history of Daviess County, Berry said.
“These are things that are special to this area,” she said. “This is the history here.”
Leigh said Christmas in Daviess County began at the village.
“If these logs could talk, the heartache and sorrow, the hard winters, the dry summers, the late nights,” he said. “But also the joy of bringing their families together to be able to celebrate the holiday of Christmas. That’s what we would like to show the younger people.”
Berry said the artisan crafters at the event represented the crafts people relied on in the past, from quilters to soap making and weaving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.