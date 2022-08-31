The end of summer comes with the autumnal equinox, not for a few weeks yet, but we know the true end of summer comes this weekend. There will be cookouts and last of the season swim parties, or perhaps a round of chores we’ve put off for months. This is how my family usually spent Labor Day. My grandmother, the fun one, might fire up the grill at the last minute, whip up some macaroni salad and Kool-Aid, but that was about all any of us were up for.

Summer, for all its bright promise in June, ends in a different way than other seasons. It gets its plug pulled, finally and for all. We decide when it is over.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.