Oh, sure, I could have done it at any old time.
But there is something about the way my brain works that insists that one thing has to happen before another thing. Call it the Domino Principle.
Anyway, in my mind, I had to retire first before I could really tackle the organization of the back room of my house, the room that is sometimes called the library and sometimes the research room and sometimes the office. I need to settle on a title for this area once and for all, but that has proven to be more difficult than you might imagine because I do so many different things back there.
Anyway, this is my favorite room, because it has all of my favorite stuff in it, and it’s where I do all my favorite things.
There are three bookcases, which I had culled down from the 13 — yes, 13 — bookcases I had at my previous house, so only the very very very best books made the move a few years ago.
There are also two sets of shelves on wheels, the kind you might see in a real library, and these are packed with albums and notebooks containing all of my family tree research — photographs, documents, letters and etcetera.
There is a long work table, on which stands two sets of cubbies where I store miscellaneous items such as white cotton gloves for handling old photos, sticky notes for labeling things and a variety of other random artifacts. I have pens and markers of all kinds, scissors, paperclips, tape, a stapler, a three-hole punch, rulers and magnifying glasses.
More from this section
There is a small woven coaster, embroidered with running horses, and this is where I might have a glass of tea or a bottle of water to enjoy while I work.
Then there are two smaller tables, one for my computer and one for my printer. I also have a small photo/document scanner — a thoroughly delightful device — and it sits on the corner of the big table.
There is also a closet in this room, and its contents were the main reason I couldn’t — in my mind, anyway — get started on really organizing this room to my satisfaction until after I retired, because that’s where most of my work clothes were hanging. By “work clothes,” I mean anything that wasn’t a T-shirt or jeans, even though that’s pretty much what I wore to work every day. But these were all of my so-called dress clothes, including actual dresses. I kept two decent outfits — one summer, one winter — to wear to funerals, and bundled everything else up and donated it to a place where hopefully other women might make good use of them.
This freed up the closet space to accommodate additional shelves, on which I organized the toys and games I keep on hand for the grandkids’ visits: Science experiments, checkers, bingo, cards, balls, blocks, magic tricks — all kinds of cool stuff, with nary a plug nor a battery in sight.
It’s not entirely finished, but now my little room is set up pretty much to my satisfaction. I spend many a happy hour back here, humming along with this project or that, soft music playing in the background, my dog peacefully snoozing on the big reading chair in the corner.
I have always said that a person’s home should be their refuge, their sanctuary from the cold, dark world; a place where they can go to feel comfortable, safe and secure. My home is exactly that for me, and most of all, this room …
… a room that is ready to welcome me, embrace me, any old time at all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.