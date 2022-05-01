One of the biggest challenges facing individuals leaving recovery programs, according to local recovery center directors, is having a support system in place and having a community that is open-minded.

Matt Strauss, a former client with Boulware Mission who left the facility’s transitional housing program Friday, said this is his second time going through the recovery program, which saved his life.

While the program helped set him up to get back on his feet, he said there were some obstacles he faced in his transition to living independently, namely housing and being treated with dignity.

The first time Strauss left the program, he said he was able to quickly find employment and was able to find housing with the assistance of his employer, but if it were not for that, he said he knows it would have been challenging trying to rent from someone that did not already know him and know that he is responsible.

“There’s hardly very many places at all that will rent to a felon,” he said. “It doesn’t really matter if you show them a certificate or not. It’s pretty tough.”

His second time with Boulware, Strauss said he went into the facility’s transitional housing program, which enabled his to continue living at the facility for a reduced rent while he worked to get financially stable enough to move out on his own.

Through the program, clients are provided more freedom and are able to hold jobs while still having the structure of a routine and some guidance from the center, according to Boulware Mission Executive Director Amy Sims Pride.

“It’s definitely helped me,” Strauss said. “It’s given me a little bit more freedom to get out there and not just be thrown out there all at once.”

Strauss has been in transitional housing for about three months and has, once again, been able to find an apartment to rent through his employer, which has made the process of getting housing much more convenient than what others might experience.

Despite being able to find housing with his employer, Strauss said additional transitional housing would be beneficial for those leaving a recovery center, to help then save money while still working to be independent.

“There definitely should be some housing dedicated to people who are trying to be in recovery, people who are wanting to change, wanting to have a different life, instead of just saying, ‘Well, this guy has got a past, and he’s no good,’ ” he said.

Another issue he has experienced, he said, is simply how others view him, even outside of finding housing.

Once people find out he is in recovery or has a previous felony charge, Strauss said he is looked at differently, despite having turned around his life and worked to make a significant change.

“The main issue is just how people see you,” he said. “Like I got pulled over for not using a turn signal, and they searched my vehicle. Everything was fine, and they let me go, but you’re just looked at differently when people find out you’re a felon.

“People think you’re a whole different species or something. Really, we’re not bad people, we’ve just made some bad choices.”

Sims Pride said these challenges are something experienced by clients on a regular basis.

Transitional housing, she said, is vital to helping individuals in recovery save up to be able to afford housing and make necessary purchases, such as buying a car to get back and forth to work.

Boulware, she said, is in the process of developing transitional apartments within its facility where clients will be able to do just that.

Along with other opportunities clients are offered through the facility, such as financial literacy classes, insurance presentations and life skills, the facility works to help provide clients with whatever they need to be set up for success, but there are still outlying obstacles that clients face in transitioning to independent living, even outside of housing and public perception.

One of those, Sims Pride said, is family dynamics for clients entering back into their family household and re-learning how to communicate with their spouse or children.

“All the dynamics change, and that’s a scary thing,” she said. “It’s a very hard, scary thing. It’s hard on a marriage, it’s hard on the kids. The whole family is having to acclimate.”

According to Owensboro Regional Recovery director Sarah Adkins, transportation is another big challenge for clients.

Many, she said, do not have reliable transportation to and from work, which impacts their ability to earn an income and save.

The facility works to provide clients knowledge of public transportation and encourages finding homes close to their work. But according to Sims Pride, that may not always be possible if a landlord is not willing to rent housing at an affordable rate.

In recent years, Adkins said, there has been an improvement in the transitional housing opportunities available.

“Things have really changed in the last few years, and we have these sober living houses, which makes it a lot easier, but in the past, it was hard for them to come up with the money to do a deposit, first month’s rent, utilities,” she said. “When you start thinking about renting an apartment, you can get into several thousand dollars that you have to have up front, and if you’re somebody who’s been in a residential treatment program that hasn’t been working for the past six to eight months, doesn’t have any savings, it can take a while to come up with that amount of money to get your own place to live.”

Individuals who are not able to find housing, according to Sims Pride, risk the chance of surrounding themselves, again, with individuals who might not be the best influence on them and potentially return to old habits. Being able to find safe and affordable housing, she said, is the biggest need.

The most significant ways the community can help, Adkins said, is simply giving someone a chance, whether it is a landlord, an employer or just someone encountering a person in recovery.

“If somebody’s coming and asking for a job or you’re a landlord and they want to come rent a place from you, don’t rule it out immediately, just because somebody has come through a recovery program or have been incarcerated in the past,” she said. “I understand the concern, but I also understand that people work on those things, and they can make a change, so being open-minded is probably one of the biggest things that people can do to support.”

Another, she said, is by contributing to programs like Owensboro Regional Recovery, Boulware and others that are working to provide a second chance for individuals in recovery.

“Everyone deserves a second chance, and judging them is probably what they deal with the most,” Sims Pride said. “It doesn’t mean you’re a bad person; it means you’re trying to change your life, and we as a community do not need to judge them for that.”

