Julie Byrne, registered nurse and employee healthcare coordinator for Ohio County Healthcare, helped ensure the vaccination of more than 5,000 hospital employees and community members during her leadership of the hospital’s vaccine clinic.

Byrne has worked as a nurse at OCH for more than five years in a clinical capacity, most of which has been spent in endoscopy.

At the beginning of January 2021, Byrne was named the employee healthcare coordinator. Her first day on the job, she was tasked with kickstarting the COVID-19 vaccine clinic, a role that she said fit her perfectly.

Though Byrne said her planning and organizational skills made her transition into leading the vaccine clinic a natural one, it was still difficult at times due to the newness of the vaccine and the constant flow of ever-changing information and guidelines surrounding COVID-19 and vaccines.

Additionally, she said, the process was a new one for her and the healthcare system.

“There was nothing in place for something like this — for making a mass vaccination clinic … our system really wasn’t set up for this, so on the fly, we had to come up with a system, location, scheduling programs,“ she said. “For a lot of us, it was a little overwhelming, because we had a lot of information thrown to us really fast, and it was changing all the time.”

Additionally, she said there were many questions and concerns surrounding the vaccine, and clinic staff had to be available and ready to address those, as well as handle concerns from the public regarding the safety of vaccines.

Soon after the clinic began vaccinating healthcare employees, Byrne said there was a realization that someone needed to be available on a full-time basis to help answer questions and coordinate scheduling.

The hospital quickly established a hotline for just that purpose, she said, which operated 24 hours a day.

The next challenge, she said, was dealing with supply and demand issues that arose early in the vaccination process.

“There was such a pent-up demand for the vaccination, and I think community members and employees were frustrated because they were scared, they wanted the vaccination, and the government and healthcare systems were still struggling with supply and demand,” she said. “That was one of our concerns, was making sure we had enough vaccines for the mass of people who wanted to vaccinate.”

Clinic staff were dealing with all of these obstacles, she said, as the hospital, along with many others throughout the nation, were dealing with a staffing shortage and potential burnout for many employees.

But, she said, clinic staff soldiered on, pulling staff from other departments as needed to assist with the influx of vaccination needs and even shutting down its board room, cafeteria and gift shop to make room for the increasing clinic needs while ensuring accessibility for everyone.

The clinic began offering off-campus vaccine clinics throughout the community at certain events to help ensure easy access for anyone who wanted a vaccine shot or wanted more information about the vaccination process.

“I think our team did a wonderful job, because they are compassionate caregivers dealing with the challenge of frustration from patients and community members, anxiety regarding the vaccination, and they were incredibly kind and caring and knowledgeable to help guide them through that process,” said {span id=”docs-internal-guid-9fc5ddec-7fff-ca17-0216-51428247a522”}{span}Cece Robinson, OCH’s director of community relations.{/span}{/span} “Vaccinations truly provided a sense of hope. We had been battling COVID-19 for a year … and it felt like there was no end in sight.

“We were dealing with staff shortages, we were dealing with patients being critically ill, and the thought of the vaccinations truly bolstered the morale of our entire team.”

