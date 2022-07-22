A life attached to a lot of years is a lot different than that time when saying 30 was a lot easier than 90.
Still, that mental and physical burden does not completely rob those of us in that category from thinking good thoughts.
There was nothing really enjoyable about what my bride did several years ago when we decided to first visit a funeral home then move on out to a Catholic cemetery just off Highway 54.
It was, we decided, time to select and pay for our funeral and burial plans. The funeral business was rather noncomplicated, but the burial part was somewhat different.
Sitting together in that cemetery office and talking to the gentleman in charge, it came time to decide if we wanted a ground burial or to be tucked away in a concrete building.
After having the options explained to us, I jokingly told my bride that she would have to die first if we decided on the above ground version.
Looking at me as if she was ready to wave a divorce document in my face, she asked: “Why would you say something that stupid?”
I reminded her that the cemetery guy told us our place in the concrete building would hold two caskets and they would be placed in it end-to-end.
“You see, honey,” I said, “I suffer from claustrophobia, and my head will have to be close to the opening.”
I would tell you what she then said, but my bride was not your everyday foul mouth, and she might reopen that burial space.
Anyway, I learned that some joking subjects we’re not allowable, and I don’t mention it again when I make my regular visits to her gravesite. I’m pretty dumb sometimes, but I’m not stupid.
My time to rejoin her won’t be that far in the future, and I’m sure she will let the cemetery folks allow me to make that final worldly visit.
Love is a lot stronger than a silly joke.
• Back to reality, another heat wave, and television where bad news leaves no room for good.
Back to a nation asking its president to do something about climate change, high gasoline prices, low crude oil production and scary trips to the grocery store.
I wasn’t aware that a miracle worker was elected.
And please, don’t take that as a violation of my column politics promise. There’s a difference between politics and possibilities.
Have a nice weekend.
