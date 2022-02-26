One of my little secrets is that I sometimes change the words of songs to suit myself, and to tell my personal story in a more authentic way.
But sometimes the original words are already perfect, just the way they are.
So it happened that as I stood in my daddy’s house that pleasant summer morning back in July, I hummed the words to a favorite John Denver song just the way he wrote them:
“Now it’s whiskey and tobacco and bitter black coffee ….”
I was cleaning my dad’s kitchen, and breathed in deep of the aroma of, well, whiskey and tobacco and bitter black coffee.
Dad was almost 92 at the time, and if he got that way by drinking a Manhattan and smoking a pipe every evening and drinking coffee every morning, well, who was I to argue.
Every time I visited, Dad would always ask if I minded before he lit his pipe.
“Not at all,” I replied. He smoked something called Captain Black Cherry tobacco, which I knew because I ordered it for him. The catalog called it “a blend of Burley, Virginia and toasted black Cavendish with a robust cherry flavor and aroma.” It smelled good but always gave me a bit of a headache, but I never told Dad that.
He would stand at his kitchen counter every evening, measuring out — well, I don’t know; whatever goes into a Manhattan.
“Want one?” he’d ask, but before I could even decline, he’d say, “Better not. There’s a Pepsi in the ’fridge.”
In the morning, he pressed the button on his coffeemaker and drank a cup, maybe two, along with a small glass of orange juice and a bowl of cereal with milk.
Me, I eat my cereal dry. I never drink orange juice in real life but when visiting my dad, it was fun to drink out of the little bitty glasses decorated with citrus fruit.
Such was our routine.
On this visit, though — which turned out to be our last — I spent most of my time cleaning.
But first I asked permission.
“How about if I do a little laundry today?” I’d ask.
Or, “Would it be all right if I sparkle up the bathroom a little bit?”
Or, “I could clean out the microwave if you want me to.”
Or, “Want me to zoom a vacuum around the floors this morning?”
And he’d say, “Yes, sure, go ahead!” Or, “Oh yeah, it needs it.” Or, “That would be lovely.” Or, “Be my guest!”
And so it was that I scrubbed his kitchen and the bathroom, washed the windows, vacuumed, dusted, swept, mopped, did the laundry, went grocery shopping, prepared a couple of meals, cleaned out the refrigerator, swept the porch, trimmed the hedges, took out the trash …
And on this day, I was cleaning out the coffee maker.
I’m no expert on coffee, but it seems to me that if a person pours the leftover coffee from the pot into the water reservoir each day and then runs a new pot of coffee through that, the coffee will continue to get stronger and stronger.
But as it turns out, that’s how Dad made his coffee.
Well, except for the day after I cleaned out his coffee maker. I scrubbed and scoured and cleaned and polished until this little machine was sparkling clean and looked like new.
I beamed the next morning as Dad took his first sip from the now-clean machine. He made no comment, but I noticed he drank only one cup that day. And carefully poured the leftover into the reservoir so that the next day’s coffee would be a little more, well, let’s say, robust.
But we had a great visit anyway, and when I left, he thanked me for everything I had done, even though he may have secretly been thinking, “Except for messing up my coffee.”
The next time I went back to Buffalo, Dad was gone.
I stood alone in his kitchen, remembering him. I closed my eyes and breathed in the final, lingering aroma of whiskey and tobacco and bitter black coffee, knowing it was for the very last time.
And this time, I finished the song in my mind, just the way it was written, even if it’s not the way it was intended:
“Now it’s whiskey and tobacco and bitter black coffee; a lonesome old dogie am I. Waking up on the range, Lord, I feel like an angel; free, like I almost could fly.”
