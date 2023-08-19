My Mom was one of the smartest people I’ve ever known. As just one example of evidence, she played along with “Jeopardy!” and called out all the answers before those slowpoke contestants ever buzzed in.
My brain is also loaded with useless trivia. I don’t watch “Jeopardy!” very often, but on the occasions when I have tuned in, I’ve noticed that one reason I could never be competitive on that program is because I am just too slow. Even when I know the answer, it takes me a moment to fully comprehend the question, then sort through the mental rolodex of information in my brain, organize the answer into the proper format, and by then we’re already into the commercial break, and I have gone down in disgrace and defeat.
But lo and behold: I was watching the “Jeopardy Tournament of Masters” or whatever it’s called a couple of weeks ago. As usual, I was a beat late and $100 short through most of the contest, especially on categories “A Trip to Asia,” “Mathsters” and “Alliterative History.” I gave myself a few secret points for knowing what “alliterative” means, but of course that doesn’t really count.
Anyway, they got down to “Final Jeopardy!” with the category of “Poetry.” In my mind, I bet my entire stash. Since it’s not real anyway, why not.
The contestants scribbled their wagers on their magic boards, and then the question was revealed:
“A colossal head of Ramses II brought to the British Museum inspired this 1818 poem.”
Here let me say that I had no idea there had ever been a statue of Ramses II, much less that its head was delivered to any museum anywhere, nor could I guess with any hope of accuracy regarding what year any particular poem has ever been written. Ever.
Nevertheless, I knew the answer, and said out loud and with tremendous confidence, “What is ‘Ozymandias.’ ”
My dog lifted one ear and sighed contentedly, which I interpreted as applause.
Sure enough, here came Ken Jennings, and one by one he went down the row, inviting Matt, Amy and Andrew to reveal their responses.
I was only a little miffed that all three of them had the right answer, as it might have felt more satisfying to know something these geniuses did not. But as it happened, I liked all three of the contestants, so I celebrated quietly with them as points were awarded and the masters prepared for their next matches.
Why in the world does any of this matter?
Except to me. Just to know that the words of a poem I read in a book purchased through an old Scholastic book fair at Southern Junior High School way back in the 1970s had remained with me, all these years.
I couldn’t have told you that it was written by Percy Bysshe Shelley. I am quite sure that the shy 13-year-old me neither fully understood, or appreciated, the irony of the poem — but it stirred something within my imagination, and it has remained there, all these years, waiting for just this moment to resurface, and to remind me of the power of the written word to tell a story, to paint a picture, to communicate a timeless message far beyond the generation in which it is written.
And now, more than 50 years later, I realize that perhaps that antique land is not as far away as I may have once believed.
