My Mom was one of the smartest people I’ve ever known. As just one example of evidence, she played along with “Jeopardy!” and called out all the answers before those slowpoke contestants ever buzzed in.

My brain is also loaded with useless trivia. I don’t watch “Jeopardy!” very often, but on the occasions when I have tuned in, I’ve noticed that one reason I could never be competitive on that program is because I am just too slow. Even when I know the answer, it takes me a moment to fully comprehend the question, then sort through the mental rolodex of information in my brain, organize the answer into the proper format, and by then we’re already into the commercial break, and I have gone down in disgrace and defeat.

