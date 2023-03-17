YOUNG DONATION PIC

Owensboro resident Armani Young, 21, holds up items she donated to St. Joseph Peace Mission on March 8. The items Young donated were sent by brands to review for TikTok videos, where she has more than 650,000 followers.

 Photo submitted

Armani Young, an Owensboro resident, made a large donation to St. Joseph Peace Mission on March 8. The items donated were clothing she had received from brands for product reviews on TikTok, where she has a following of more than 650,000.

“I was giving out items on Facebook, and Alazia (Baker) reached out to ask if there were any extra items that could be donated,” Young said.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.