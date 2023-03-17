Armani Young, an Owensboro resident, made a large donation to St. Joseph Peace Mission on March 8. The items donated were clothing she had received from brands for product reviews on TikTok, where she has a following of more than 650,000.
“I was giving out items on Facebook, and Alazia (Baker) reached out to ask if there were any extra items that could be donated,” Young said.
Baker is the supervisor for the Hayden Home for Girls, a group home affiliated with the nonprofit St. Joseph Peace Mission that provides shelter for children who have been removed from their homes for a variety of reasons.
Baker said she wasn’t expecting a response from Young.
“I was scrolling on Facebook when I saw her post,” Baker said. “I was late on commenting, but then I saw another post she made about giving away items, so I messaged her directly.”
Young said there were a lot of people commenting on her posts and claiming items, but she wanted to donate to people who needed them.
“This stuff usually just sits in my closet unused, and that’s not fair,” Young said. “I get to keep the products I review, but some of them I don’t need. There are so many people who could use them.”
This is the first organization Young has donated to in this capacity.
“I am so excited, and I’m going to constantly keep doing this,” she said. “I might expand to other organizations in the future, but right now I’m just sticking with St. Joseph.”
There are five girls currently at the Hayden Home, and Baker said she asked for just enough to cover them.
“I told her that whatever she was able to get together, we’d be appreciative,” Baker said. “She agreed to donate to us because she said at least she’d know the items were going to somewhere that needed them.”
Baker said Young dropped off a big box containing name brand shoes, purses and socks that provided more than just for five girls.
“Their faces lit up,” Baker said. “A lot of times these kids come in with little to nothing. She showed out for all parts of the shelter.”
Baker said she spoke to Young about the sizes of items donated, and Young said that this donation wouldn’t be the last.
“It felt like Christmas, and I knew how the kids would react and feel,” Baker said. “This is proof that there’s still good people in the community.”
Young’s actions are something Baker hopes people take after.
“I hope this sets the tone for everyone,” she said. “She made it clear to me that there’s plenty more to come and for me to let her know what we need.
“She’s a true blessing and an angel working overtime.”
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
