The first part of this week’s column has been touched on before, but a recent rest period on my small front porch has resulted in a few additional words.
While not overdosed with journalism excellence, the first column did contain the fact that a lot of years were being bunched together on one small section of Lydia Drive.
What I pointed out was that I lived on one side of the street with 91 years on my shoulders, Mildred Clark lived directly across the street at the age of 96, and Doug Webster lives right next door to me with 94 years already used up.
What I got to thinking about one evening this week was that Owensboro just might have a very unique situation, with only myself being aware of it.
With only a smidgeon of arithmetic, those three ages add up to 281.
Unless I’m putting too much in one mental stack, that’s a lot of years in one relatively small area of an average neighborhood. Granted, there might be a special area designated by a city to care for older folks, but thats not the case here. The three of us have grown up almost hip to hip over a lot of years.
There’s no denying the fact that other neighborhoods might have that many or more older folks, but to my way of thinking it’s unusual having them bunched up like the group on Lydia Drive.
I guess maybe this whole thing is nothing more than a continuation of my long career in journalism, when I searched the world over for something different to write about. And maybe again its this column that keeps me awake at night searching for new material.
I guess maybe it’s time I should put on my walking shoes and go to every front door in Owensboro, Daviess County and Kentucky in search of clusters of old people who will likely tell me they’ve got more to worry about than clusters.
• Another mass shooting, and six more families left in heartbreaking grief.
And this wont be the end of it.
A person who reportedly wanted to be a woman rather than a man shot his or her way into a school and, after doing their dirty work, ultimately lost their own life.
I hate to ask a question such as this, but is there not an answer?
People who make and sell deadly weapons are under no obligation to stop what they do. The same holds for those who buy those weapons.
Hunters can’t kill dear with sling shots, and those with fancy gun cabinets want something in them other than BB guns.
So who is going to be next? What child is going to walk into school tomorrow and wonder if he or she will live to walk out? What mother who drops her child off at school will leave wondering if she will return to safely pick them up?
I feel awesomely helpless just asking such questions.
No wonder we have a teacher shortage. Who would want to keep asking questions for which there are no answers.
