Centenarian veterans presented with medallions
Two local veterans were presented with commemorative medallions Wednesday by retired Master Sgt. James Goodall, an official with the LST-325 in Evansville.
The centenarian veterans were Noble Midkiff, 102, U.S. Army veteran, World War II, and Jim Wimsatt, 103, U.S. Army veteran, Word War II, Korea.
Jessie Hettinger of the Owensboro V.F.W. Post 696 said Wednesday that there are at least two other centenarian veterans in Daviess County she would present medallions to in the near future.
Thomas named COO of Boys & Girls Club
Ceary Thomas has been named chief operating officer of the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club.
She was previously the success coach for the Advanced Manufacturing & Transportation programs at Owensboro Community & Technical College.
Thomas grew up with the club, attending the former Wightman Unit as a youth.
She is a graduate of OCTC and Western Kentucky University, where she earned a degree in organizational leadership.
Steve Winkler, the club’s executive director, said Thomas’ knowledge of higher education and technical trades “make her a tremendous asset” to the organization.
The Boys & Girls Club operates sites in Owensboro, Henderson, Ohio County, Butler County and south Spencer County in Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.