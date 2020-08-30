Audubon Area Community Services is accepting applications for two AmeriCorps Vista positions — one at St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter and one at RiverValley Behavioral Health.
“For college students of any age, these would be ideal positions,” said Sarah Adkins, who oversees the local volunteer program for AACS. “ ... They gain experience and earn money to pay for their education.”
For a year’s service, Vista members receive an annual stipend of $14,136, health insurance, child-care assistance, mileage reimbursement and an education award of $6,095.
Vista members can serve two years and receive an education award both years, Adkins said.
“(Education awards) can be used for future education expenses,” she said, “or they can help pay off student loan debt. That’s a huge advantage.”
Another advantage of the national service program: Vista members who complete at least a year of service receive special consideration for federal government jobs.
For AACS’ current openings, applicants should be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or GED. No upper age limit exists.
AmeriCorps Vista positions are funded through the Corporation for National and Community Service. Locally, members serve agencies that assist in the prevention of substance abuse, opioid addiction and treatment initiatives.
Vista positions are available across the U.S. For example, RiverValley’s first AmeriCorps member, who served a few years ago, relocated to Owensboro from Ohio, Adkins said.
The program paid his moving expenses.
The deadline to apply for the St. Benedict’s or RiverValley positions is Oct. 30. If the right candidates are not found, the application period will be extended, Adkins said.
She expects the successful candidates to start working sometime in December.
Currently, AACS has two AmeriCorps Vista members working locally, and the agency is recruiting two.
Adkins expects to start recruiting a fifth Vista member early next year.
The application process is online only.
Go to https://my.americorps.gov. Then, search for openings and select “Search Listings — VISTA Opportunities in KY” at the bottom of the webpage.
For more information about AmeriCorps Vista or current openings, contact Adkins at sadkins@audubon-area.com or by calling 270-689-0905, extension 2113.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
