In honor of National Volunteer Month, Audubon Area Community Services is recruiting volunteers for its AmeriCorps Seniors programs.
The Foster Grandparent Program offers individualized attention to young students in a classroom setting, encouraging improved academic, social, developmental and behavioral skills.
The Seniors Companion Program offers independent living skills and respite services in homes of frail individuals.
And finally, the RSVP program matches interests, experience and skills of a volunteer with opportunities in a variety of local nonprofit organizations that address community needs.
Volunteers must be ages 55 and older in the seven-county service region. Those interested may call 270-683-1527.
