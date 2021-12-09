The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum has received a $15,000 Community Challenge Grant from the AARP.
This is the fifth year for the program, according to Charlotte Whittaker, state AARP president.
The Hall of Fame was chosen from proposals by 3,500 nonprofits and government entities nationwide, including 11 proposals in Kentucky.
The Hall of Fame's grant is to purchase a state-of-the-art, user-friendly audio guide to increase accessibility and enhance the educational experience.
Webster County Senior Services also received a grant, for $4,913, to create an outdoor seating area with benches, tables and games.
Since 2017, AARP Kentucky has awarded 18 grants totaling $207,500 to nonprofit organizations and government entities across the state.
