Charlotte Whittaker mug

Charlotte Whittaker

Charlotte Whittaker, AARP Kentucky volunteer state president, is looking to shed light on issues for seniors at the AARP Lobby Day in the Capitol on Feb. 23 in Frankfort.

According to AARP’s website, the event will bring dozens of volunteers to Frankfort for committee hearings and one-on-one meetings with lawmakers to speak about legislative priorities such as curbing prescription drug prices and supporting family caregivers.

