Concerts at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum came to a screeching halt in March when the coronavirus hit Kentucky.
But AARP Kentucky will bring a concert — “An Evening of Bluegrass Music” — back to the Hall of Fame — virtually — at 7 p.m. Thursday.
It’s free online, but those who want to attend have to register at https://aarp.cvent.com/kybluegrass.
It’s open to the public, not just AARP members.
Scott Wegenast, AARP’s associate state director for communications and outreach, said the show will be available worldwide.
“We’ve already had someone register from Ireland,” he said.
Deborah Fillman, the Hall of Fame’s director of development, said, “It’s an AARP event. They asked us if we had a band that could play and it went from there.”
The performances will be in the museum’s exhibit hall, she said.
Charlotte Whittaker, president of Kentucky AARP, has been promoting bluegrass through the organization for several years.
Wegenast said, “It came up because of COVID. We’ve been part of the Jerusalem Ridge festival in Ohio County for years. People can’t go to bluegrass shows this year. So Charlotte had the idea of a virtual bluegrass show.”
He said, “Everybody has been quarantined for so long and they want entertainment. And the museum is beautiful.”
“We’ve been brainstorming this since March,” Whittaker said. “We had so much planned in Owensboro this year with Friday After 5 and working with the Hall to show ROMP on Saturday in the theater where it’s cool and away from bugs. It’s been a pleasure to work with Chris (Joslin, the Hall’s executive director). And we love Friday After 5.”
Kirk Kirkpatrick, who’s been with Friday After 5 since it’s inception in 1997, will be master of ceremonies for the show.
“I appreciate Charlotte reaching out to me,” he said. “I’m a baby boomer and it’s great that we have AARP. I’m thrilled to be at the bluegrass museum to help showcase what we have in Owensboro. It’s going to really promote the community.”
The show begins with a welcome by Whittaker, recorded last week on the porch of the Bill Monroe Homeplace outside Rosine.
Her granddaughter, Karly Whittaker, accompanied by Josh Stevens, will perform “My Old Kentucky Home.”
The lineup includes Mackenzie Bell, a fiddle prodigy; Shrimp ’n Grits with Chris Joslin; and the Whiskey Bent Valley Boys.
AARP says it has 450,000 members in Kentucky
“We’re delighted that we can do this and promote the rich bluegrass history virtually from the museum,” Wegenast said.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
