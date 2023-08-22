Over the summer, Chris Abell, music teacher at Estes Elementary School, was published in The Orff Echo, a national quarterly journal by the American Orff-Schulwerk Association.
The American Orff-Schulwerk Association is an organization of American music educators dedicated to utilizing, advancing and preserving Orff-Schulwerk, a developmental learning approach to music education, according to the association’s website.
The learning approach was created by composer Carl Orff and his colleague Gunild Keetman during the 1920s and combines music, movement, drama and speech into lessons.
“The Orff Echo is a music educator journal specifically for those who practice the Orff-Schulwerk approach,” Abell said. “The approach is used by practitioners around the world and it focuses on student voice, creativity and using play to teach musical growth.”
Abell said he uses the Orff-Schulwerk approach in every lesson he teaches.
“Students have a chance to either improvise musically or in their games,” he said. “We don’t do a whole lot of looking at notes on a page; a lot of it is them experiencing music in song and creation.”
The implementation of the Orff-Schulwerk approach comes from Abell’s own way of interacting with music.
“I am an impulsive experiencer so I like to adapt to things as they come,” he said. “Orff-Schulwerk was really great for my personality as a human being, so it works really well for my personality as a teacher.”
Abell said this approach allows for students to be in control of their musical learning.
“It gives them a lot more that they can draw on later,” he said. “The approach can be free-flowing, but it can also be structured.”
The article Abell submitted was about the Mexican Corrido, a style of folk song from Mexico.
“For our Hispanic heritage concert, our third-grade students took a classic Mexican Corrido and rewrote the words to it to a folk tale from New Mexico,” Abell said. “They wrote the words for the musical, they decided who the characters would be, what they would wear, who would act the characters and who would play instruments.”
Abell said his students had control over a majority of the concert.
“That’s really what Orff-Schulwerk is,” he said. “Students are in charge of their learning, and it turned out awesome.”
Abell recently completed his masters in music education at the University of Kentucky and also received a graduate certificate as a master Orff-Schulwerk teacher.
“In that time, I’ve been working on reaching multicultural student populations,” he said. “That’s what we have at Estes, and at one point we had about more than nine countries represented here in our student body.”
In an effort time find ways to connect with his students, Abell said he was trying to figure out how to reach those unlike him.
“I focused on a lot of my learning on how can I as a white educator who was raised in Owensboro connect with these students who were not and whose families were not, and how can I represent them in my teaching?” he said.
Abell’s article is featured in the summer 2023 edition of The Orff Echo. For more information on The American Orff-Schulwerk Association, visit aosa.org.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.