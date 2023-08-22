OWENWS-08-22-23 ABELL PUBLISHED

Estes Elementary School music teacher Chris Abell talks on Friday inside his classroom about his research getting published in The Orff Echo, a national peer-reviewed quarterly journal.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Over the summer, Chris Abell, music teacher at Estes Elementary School, was published in The Orff Echo, a national quarterly journal by the American Orff-Schulwerk Association.

The American Orff-Schulwerk Association is an organization of American music educators dedicated to utilizing, advancing and preserving Orff-Schulwerk, a developmental learning approach to music education, according to the association’s website.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

