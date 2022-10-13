A measure on the ballot next month would, if approved, change the state constitution to specifically say the constitution does not provide a right to abortion.
Constitutional Amendment Two says: “Are you in favor of amending the Constitution of Kentucky by creating a new Section of the Constitution to be numbered Section 26A to state as follows: To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion?”
The head of a Kentucky anti-abortion advocacy group says the language is needed to protect against what he called “an activist court that would invent a right to an abortion in the constitution.”
The campaign manager for a pro-abortion coalition opposing the amendment said the ballot measure is similar to language used in other states that brought apolitical voters to the polls to vote against it.
Ballot Measure Two would amend the state’s bill of rights. The measure is supported by “Yes For Life,” an umbrella group that includes organizations like the Kentucky Baptist Foundation, Kentucky Right to Life, the Catholic Conference and the Family Foundation.
David Walls, executive director of the Family Foundation, said Wednesday he has not seen any polls specific to the constitutional amendment, but said his group feels the amendment is needed.
“The need for this in the Kentucky Constitution is to provide clarity since Roe was overturned,” Walls said. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, ruled “The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion” and sent the issues back to individual states.
Pro-abortion groups “are now hinting there is a state right to an abortion,” and are asking the courts to intercede, Walls said.
The language on the Kentucky ballot has been used in other states, such as Louisiana, Walls said.
The language in the measure regarding state funding for abortion would prevent pro-abortion groups from trying to seek abortion funding from the state, Walls said.
“Certainly with the pro-abortion White House, they are looking to be creative in finding ways to take the lives of unborn children,” he said. “We are hearing a lot of excitement” about the ballot measure. “This is the first time (state residents) have an opportunity to vote on a pro-life constitutional amendment.”
More from this section
Rachel Sweet, campaign manager for Protect Kentucky Access, said the ballot language has been used in places such as Tennessee, West Virginia and Kansas. In August, Kansas voters rejected an amendment saying there was no right to abortion in that state’s constitution.
Polling showed a majority of voters opposed the Kansas amendment. Sweet said the vote on the Kentucky amendment will be close.
“Every vote counts,” she said.
Protect Kentucky Access includes groups such as the Fairness Alliance, the Kentucky chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, the Kentucky Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice and Planned Parenthood. Response to the Project Kentucky Access campaign has been positive, Sweet said.
“We have had canvassers out knocking on doors for weeks now,” she said. “People have more awareness now of Amendment Two.”
The opposition to the amendment is not coming from just one side of the political spectrum, Sweet said.
“We are hearing from Republicans, Democrats and Libertarians ... that they are voting ‘no’ on Two,” Sweet said. While some voters are undecided or have said they will vote for the amendment, others have said they find efforts to ban abortion in Kentucky “too extreme,” Sweet said.
“One thing we saw in Kansas is this issue is really motivating a lot of voters, especially voters that don’t typically show up during a midterm election year,” she said.
Sweet, who was the manager of Kansas for Constitutional Freedom during that state’s constitutional amendment debate, said the amendment was rejected in Kansas partly because young voters went to the polls., which could also happen in Kentucky.
“It’s not something we can take for granted,” Sweet said of young voter turnout. “We have seen this is an issue with young voters and young women in particular.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.