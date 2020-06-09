With the deadline to request an absentee ballot still one week away, officials with the Daviess County Clerk’s office were busily preparing ballots to be mailed Monday afternoon.
As of Monday, 7,300 absentee ballots had been sent out for the June 23 primary.
“We’ll have another 700 (mailed) today,” said Richard House, the office’s chief deputy clerk. Meanwhile another 4,300 will be mailed out of the next few days.
Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams agreed to an election plan, where everyone can vote absentee in the primary, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Monday, June 15.
The state set up an online portal, www.GoVoteKY.com, to request absentee ballots. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, 474,853 had used the portal to request an absentee ballot as of Monday morning.
“Last week, on the second, it was 345,410,” said Miranda Combs, communications director for the secretary of state’s office. “Were up to 14% of the voting population” having requested a ballot, Combs said.
Daviess County residents who cannot use the portal can call 270-240-5771. Comb’s numbers do not include people who made requests for ballots by other means than the portal.
This year’s requests have already exceeded the total number of absentee ballots sent out by the county during last year’s primary, House said.
“Last year, in total, we sent out almost 7,000,” House said.
County Clerk Leslie McCarty said the office has three teams working, to put together ballot packets, answer phone calls and label the ballots for mailing.
Postcards sent out to voters to tell them how to request a ballot began arriving at homes last week. The postcards were sent to the voter’s last address on file, which has caused some confusion from people receiving cards with the name of someone who previously lived at their address.
“We had someone post (online) they had received their ballot and another person’s ballot,” House said. “It wasn’t true, it was the postcard.”
McCarty said, “People think I’m making up the rules on this election. Everything is done by edict and statute.”
The absentee ballot system does not create an avenue for voter fraud, House said.
“The military overseas have been using it for decades,” House said. “... There are no really big voter fraud cases, especially when it comes to absentee ballots.”
McCarty said there has been no discussion of the November election, adding that the clerk’s office is focused on getting through the primary. The decision to let everyone vote absentee is only for the primary.
House said, “120 county clerks in the state of Kentucky can back this up that we really don’t want to do this in the fall, because of the sheer volume” of people who will vote.
The ballots can be mailed back in the postage-paid envelope, or dropped off in the secure ballot box in the courthouse.
There will be only one polling place on Election Day at the Owensboro Sportscenter. People who need to vote in person before then because of a disability can vote in the clerk’s office, by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 270-240-5771.
House said he picked up 800 returned ballots Monday. A committee approved by Daviess Fiscal Court will begin processing ballots this week, making sure the ballots are properly signed. The ballots will be kept secure until counting begins.
Voters need to make sure they follow the instructions that come with the ballot for their vote to be counted. For example, people need to “sign the inner and outer envelope” for their ballot to be counted, House said.
The phone line has been “ringing off the hook” with requests for help getting a ballot, McCarty said.
“They’re using all the avenues,” McCarty said. “They are emailing me, they are calling and they are using the portal.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
