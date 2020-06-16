When the state began preparing labels for county clerks to affix to absentee ballots for this month’s primary election, some clerks requested voters’ middle initial be included on the labels.
That sounds simple enough, but to err, as they say, is human. And err the state did, at least on a number of ballots.
Due to a computer error, thousands of ballots sent out to voters contain the wrong middle initial in the voter’s name. Naturally, that left voters who received those ballots wondering if they’d gotten someone else’s absentee ballot by mistake, and if they were still going to be able to vote absentee in next week’s primary.
State and local officials said Monday that people who received their confusing ballots actually received the correct ballot, and can absolutely still use them to vote.
“Most people I’ve spoken to, once I explain this, they understand,” said Jared Dearing, executive director of the state Board of Elections. Voters who received one of the odd ballots “can have confidence in filling that out and sending it back in.”
Absentee ballots come with three envelopes, and a label is attached to each one, said Richard House, chief deputy clerk for the Daviess County Clerk’s Office.
But the printed name on the label is not used to verify the voter’s identity when election workers process the ballots, so ballots won’t be thrown out because they have the wrong middle initial, Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said.
McCarty said Monday she has been assuring people their ballots are valid since people affected in the county began noticing the error.
“We’ve had people come into the office, too,” concerned their ballot wasn’t valid, McCarty said.
“We’ve gotten several calls and posts … (from people) worried their ballots aren’t legitimate,” House said.
Dearing said the error occurred when the Board of Elections staff tried to comply with the request to include middle initials.
“Many of the voters and clerks requested (the) state Board of Elections print the middle initial on the label itself,” Dearing said Monday. But when the change was coded into the system, it was mistakenly programmed in for the last letter of a person’s middle name to be printed on the envelope, rather than the first letter.
So, (fictional) voter John Thomas Jones should have had a label reading “John T. Jones.” But the computer would have printed “John S. Jones,” instead.
“We identified (the problem) soon after and have corrected the coding error,” Dearing said in a message sent to the county clerk’s Monday. “However, several thousand labels were batched and sent out …”
With everyone worried about the integrity of the vote, having a wrong middle initial on a label on absentee ballot envelopes might seem like a big deal.
But here’s the thing, Dearing and Daviess clerk’s office staffers say: It turns out that the name on the labels isn’t used to verify the voter’s identity when the voters are processed.
In addition to the name on the ballot, the label contains a barcode, which connects to the state’s voter registration system. House said the barcode is scanned, which brings up a copy of the person’s signature on file. That signature is compared to the signatures the voter places on the outer and inner envelopes he or she sends back, to determine if the ballot is legitimate.
Dearing said, “The state Board of Elections is incredibly apologetic if they created any confusion in voters.”
So the wrong middle initial has “no bearing at all” on whether a ballot is counted, McCarty said. Still, the error caused confusion, which county clerks and their workers could have done without in the frantic days of preparing for the primary.
“It’s a thing that drives us all nuts,” McCarty said.
House said preparing for the primary election under COVID-19 restrictions has presented its challenges.
“We just want to survive this election,” House said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.