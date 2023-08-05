Academy Award-winning film composer Joe Renzetti will join forces with the Blood Moon Pictures, the local independent film company run by filmmakers P.J. Starks and Eric Huskisson, for the latter’s upcoming full-length horror feature “New Fears Eve.”
A native of Philadelphia, Renzetti found success in scoring music for the original “Child’s Play” film along with “Frankenhooker,” “Dead & Buried” and others.
For his work on the 1978 biographical film “The Buddy Holly Story,” Renzetti won the Academy Award for “Best Adaptation Score.”
Renzetti also became known for arranging hits including Bobby Hebb’s soul jazz track “Sunny” and Barry Manilow’s No. 1 soft rock ballad “Mandy.”
Renzetti said he is currently in his “fourth career, that is (working with) lower-budget horror films.”
“I’ve always been a big fan of horror films,” he said, “and I got out of the L.A. rat race and I’m just doing what I like to do at home in my own studio, at my own leisure, with good people; so I’m always on the lookout for projects.”
In terms of finding projects, Renzetti said that he finds “perusing around” Facebook is a good place to find things that interest him.
“I think (Facebook) is the most fertile ground to see what’s going on, and I’ve befriended and made friends with many of directors, and writers and actors that I know and don’t know and it’s a community,” he said, “and you’ll hear somebody … say, ‘Hey, they’re making a film and you should check this out.’ ”
Though Renzetti doesn’t remember “exactly the time and place,” he came across material from “New Fears Eve” which caught his eye.
“... I said, ‘Well, this looks good,’ ” he said. “You get a feeling after a while and you look and you say, ‘This looks pretty good.’ It’s funny …. I’ve been around long enough and I can look at film and picture and go, ‘This is good. It’s well-lit. It’s well-acted.’ So I dropped (P.J. and Eric) a line.”
Renzetti said he also checked out Blood Moon Pictures’ background and previous offerings before initiating contact.
Upon receiving Renzetti’s Facebook message, Starks didn’t realize who he was contacted by at first glance before doing his own research.
At the time, Starks and Huskisson were trying to find someone to score the film after being in talks with musician Rocky Gray, former drummer of the rock band Evanescence, before the pair decided to move in a different direction.
“Immediately, (I see) ‘Academy Award-winning (person)’ and I’m like, ‘What?,’ ” Starks said, “so then I go down the rabbit hole of who he is, and all of the sudden I’m just floored by everything that he’s been involved in and the people he’s worked with (like) Mel Brooks, John Carpenter, Ron Howard ….”
After a few conversations over the phone, the three agreed to work together.
“He’s very accomplished and has worked on a ton of things … (He’s) super cool, super down-to-earth, real kind, very knowledgeable,” Starks said. “It was a very unexpected surprise, but very awesome.”
Huskisson had some reservations at first that quickly went away.
“When P.J. had told me that (Joe) reached out, in the back of my mind I was like, ‘Oh, cool;’ and then at the same time I’m like, ‘Yeah, right,’ ” he laughed, “... and then we hopped on the phone with him and he was super nice and willing to do whatever and wanted to work on the project.”
Huskisson said he still doesn’t know how to feel about how it’s all unfolded.
“(It) just kind of shocks me. If you would have told me 10 years ago when I started making movies that I was going to have an Academy Award (winner) on board helping in some way, I would have (gone) like, ‘Yeah, OK. Whatever,’ ” he laughed. “... The absolute thought of it actually happening … really hasn’t sunk in.
“I’m super glad to have him on board.”
The film, which revolves around three friends and co-workers who end up being stalked by a serial killer called “The Doctor” during their company’s New Year’s Eve party, recently wrapped production in July.
The film includes a number of local talent and crew along with known names in the horror film industry becoming involved.
Jeffrey Reddick, creator of the horror franchise “Final Destination,” signed on as producer and actor for the film.
Felissa Rose, known for playing Angela Baker in the 1983 cult-horror film “Sleepaway Camp,” Hannah Fierman, who played Lily in the 2012 horror anthology “V/H/S” and the 2016 horror film “SiREN” and Dave Sheridan, who came to prominence as Officer Doofy in the 2000 horror spoof “Scary Movie,” have been cast in featured roles.
Sheridan is also one of the film’s producers.
Renzetti said the way he plans to score the film, like many he’s done in the past, is not just based on what’s on the screen but “what’s behind the screen.”
“If that story is good, it’s going to happen,” he said, “and everybody’s involved in that — props, makeup, art director, hair; everybody (that’s a) composer has to make that film as true to the story as possible (and) to add to the story.
“I hope that everybody likes it and I hope it’s a hit. I have a good feeling about it.”
The film is slated to premier at the end of this year.
The first official trailer for “New Fears Eve” is available to view at youtube.com/watch?v=A4yBJjYP8hA.
