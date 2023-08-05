JOE RENZETTI PIC 1

Alex Clark, director of photography, from left; P.J. Starks, writer/producer/co-director; Eric Huskisson, producer/co-director; and actor Marty Moorman shoot a scene for “New Fears Eve” outside Keller Williams Elite Realty.

 Photo by Brandon Scott Hanks

Academy Award-winning film composer Joe Renzetti will join forces with the Blood Moon Pictures, the local independent film company run by filmmakers P.J. Starks and Eric Huskisson, for the latter’s upcoming full-length horror feature “New Fears Eve.”

A native of Philadelphia, Renzetti found success in scoring music for the original “Child’s Play” film along with “Frankenhooker,” “Dead & Buried” and others.

