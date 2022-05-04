There was a time when I prided myself on my freakish upper-body strength. No, really. All the McDonoughs are known for it.

We are known for great power and, at the same time, a stunning lack of finesse. We go about everything as if we are killing snakes. It isn’t pretty, and there is always collateral damage, but we get the job done.

I am sad to report those days are over for me.

I am not sure when it happened, although it has been creeping up on me for years. At 49, I could still haul bags of mulch on my shoulder, riding from from one end of the yard to another, and I thought surely I look powerful if not very ladylike. The next spring I tried it, and suddenly I couldn’t budge the bags out of the trunk.

Now I had to grab them by the edges and drag them like bodies wrapped in a rug to their final resting places, taking several little breathers along the way. Last year I was helping my 12-year-old day laborer, Sterling, unpot plants. She was doing all the heavy work, digging holes, watering in, but on that hot and humid day I lasted five minutes before I had to sit down.

It was unnerving, depressing, even. That I found out later I was in the throes of an undiagnosed health issue only made it worse. It was time, I supposed, to accommodate my age. Ugh, how I hate to acknowledge that.

My goal now is to keep the plants I have purchased this spring watered and well until my tiny electric tiller arrives later this week. That’s right, electric, the grandma version, the little old man version, and now, it seems, my version of a nice heavy gas-powered tiller. I just can’t start them anymore.

In truth, it is the practical choice. My little plots of land are small, and I have easy access to outdoor outlets. No more worries about preparing the gas tiller for winter. No expensive replacement batteries, which cost almost as much as the machine itself. But it seems an afront to my prairie roots, and McDonough women are hardy, beefy girls. Girls with stamina, girls who can pitch hay.

I’m facing another truth, or almost facing it. The downstairs bedroom. My mother lived in a rambling two-story house until she died. She wasn’t well, and we worried about her, even installed a chairlift on the stairs for her, which she used mainly to send her laundry up and down. She swore if it wasn’t for the stairs she’d get no exercise at all.

Now I have friends, able-bodied healthy friends, redoing their homes to include a full bath and bedroom on the first floor for, you know, down the road. I should think about it too, they say, because … and they trail off, but I know what they think. I’m likely to be the one needing it sooner rather than later.

I bristle at the suggestion, am almost offended by it, irritated to spend any of my precious time thinking about mobility issues, infirmity and the ease with which EMS can get to me. But I also am thinking of adding on to my little house, and slowly it comes to me that a nice bedroom and master bath on the first floor could be a lovely thing, with heated floors and much-needed storage space.

And a washer and dryer right there, instead of in the basement.

Where my mother’s was.

She fell down the basement steps once, but luckily the concrete wall broke her fall.

She was a little sore after, she said.

I would like to avoid that, I admit. Because the way my luck has been going lately, well, let’s not contemplate it. But it spooks me.

So now I am making calls and purchasing magazines and cruising Pinterest and Houzz for house ideas. It’s kind of fun. And then, in a few days, my tiny tiller will arrive, and I will think I am really something, out there, making my yard pleasant with little chance of keeling over. I should get a floppy hat, some outfit to go with this new phase of my life. That should really be something, too.