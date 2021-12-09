With the aid of a $2 million federal Emergency Connectivity Fund grant, Daviess County Public Schools recently purchased 4,700 electronic devices for all kindergarten through fourth-grade students in all of the district’s elementary schools.
Students in grades second through fourth received the new devices this week, and students in kindergarten and first grade are slated to receive their touch-screen devices in the coming weeks. Fifth-grade students received new devices at the beginning of the school year.
These purchases help the district achieve a 15-year goal of providing all students in kindergarten through 12th grade with electronic learning devices, said Steve Burton, DCPS computer operations manager.
All devices are four years old, or newer, Burton said, which was also a goal of the district.
Aaron Yeiser, DCPS instructional technology coordinator, said the grant also allowed the district to purchase more hotspots, which, along with the Chromebooks, “will help us close learning gaps for students who do not have access to the internet.”
The reliable devices are what excited Lauren Patmore’s fourth-grade class the most Wednesday when Kevin Lowe, Meadow Lands Elementary School principal, wheeled in a cart full of new Chromebooks. Students cheered and showed genuine excitement, something that warmed Lowe’s heart.
“We learned very quickly during COVID that having reliable devices was an issue,” he said, noting that some students were on laptops that didn’t have cameras or working microphones, which made it difficult for them to participate in distance learning. “You can see they are happy for that alone, which makes us feel tremendous.”
Brittney Dukes, MLES media center specialist, said in this day and age, school systems are working to help students become better “digital citizens,” and having access to these devices is critical for that mission.
“Access to new devices will provide students with learning opportunities that allow them to create, collaborate and construct knowledge through the use of various digital tools and resources,” she said. “I am excited to see students engaged in their learning in new, innovative ways.”
Educators in the building were excited for students to receive the new devices, including Patmore, who said “we are so relieved.”
According to the FCC, the Emergency Connectivity Fund is a $7.17 billion program designed to help schools and libraries provide services to communities to use in the event of remote learning due to COVID-19. This fund was authorized through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
