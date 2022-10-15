Five fire departments responded Friday to extinguish a blaze that spread through several fields of cornstalks between Todd Bridge Road and Frederica Street.

Daviess County Fire Department Lt. Ronnie Bobo said the cause of the fire was something he’s never seen before in his career. A tree-removal service was carrying stumps in the back of the truck, and one of the stumps had ignited from the friction caused by a chainsaw. Embers blew out the back of the truck, igniting the nearby fields.

