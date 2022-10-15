Five fire departments responded Friday to extinguish a blaze that spread through several fields of cornstalks between Todd Bridge Road and Frederica Street.
Daviess County Fire Department Lt. Ronnie Bobo said the cause of the fire was something he’s never seen before in his career. A tree-removal service was carrying stumps in the back of the truck, and one of the stumps had ignited from the friction caused by a chainsaw. Embers blew out the back of the truck, igniting the nearby fields.
Todd Bridge Road resident Lucille Fulkerson was in her house when she saw the truck drive by with a stump ablaze in its bed.
“And a few minutes later, smoke was going by,” Fulkerson said. “I couldn’t see anything but smoke and fire outside my house.”
Thankfully, first responders were on the scene “immediately,” she said.
The Owensboro Fire Department arrived first and began working to prevent the fire from spreading from the fields to the nearby houses. The Daviess County Fire Department fought the fire at the fields, with the help of farmers who plowed the cornstalks over to prevent the inferno from spreading further.
Other responders included the Airport-Sorgho Fire Department, the Utica Fire Department and the Moseleyville Fire Department.
During the roughly two-hour blaze, heavy smoke could be seen from all around Daviess County. One passerby questioned whether a plane crash or something more serious had occurred.
However, Owensboro Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Leonard said the fire was completely contained to the fields.
“Basically, if not for homes in jeopardy, it would have just been a corn stubble fire,” he said, adding, “We had several engine companies on the scene to make a stand and protect the property … For a period of time there, it was a dangerous situation.”
Due to the dry weather and windy conditions, Daviess County is under a “red flag warning,” where outdoor burning is not recommended.
However, Airport-Sorgho Volunteer Chief Pat Thompson said burning restrictions could not have prevented Friday’s freak accident.
“With these types of conditions, it can happen,” he said. “The important thing is it wasn’t someone out burning just to burn. It was just an accident. We’ve seen this with railroads — sparks from the wheels going along the tracks. It happens maybe once a year.
“It’s a good thing it wasn’t a citizen who mistakenly tried to burn.”
