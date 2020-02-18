A juvenile was killed Sunday afternoon in what investigators described as an accidental shooting in Muhlenberg County.
Trooper Rob Austin, public affairs officer for Kentucky State Police in Madisonville, said investigators were called to a wooded area off Hunt Road in the Dunmor community at 12:42 p.m. Sunday.
Austin said the 15-year-old was out shooting with a friend and the friend’s mother when a gun accidentally discharged, killing him.
Austin said he was unsure when the juvenile’s name would be released.
No criminal charges are anticipated being filed in the incident, Austin said.
