Ace Hardware Marketplace will host a board-cutting ceremony — a twist on the normal ribbon-cutting ceremony — for its new store at 2419 W. Parrish Ave. at 12:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25.
Hourly drawings for Ace gift cards will continue until 4 p.m., and people can register to win a Big Green Egg package valued at more than $1,100.
