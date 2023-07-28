More than 700 cornhole players from 26 states — and Cornwall, England — are in town this week for the American Cornhole Organization’s World Championships of Cornhole at the Owensboro Convention Center.
And Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, says when non-playing family members are counted in, more than 1,000 people are in town for the event.
Dave Kirk, destination management director for the CVB, said more cornhole is coming Jan. 4-6 with the ACO’s first Super Major event, which will have a $30,000 guaranteed minimum purse.
It will also be at the convention center.
Frank Geers, ACO president, said he’s expecting 500 to 700 players from 20 or more states for that event.
“The super major is a brand new event,” Kirk said. “And even 500 people in January is a really big deal.”
The convention center has hosted a cornhole major for several years in January, and it’s done well.
So, the ACO is trying to build on that.
Geers said, “If I’ve said it before, I’ll gladly say it another thousand times — Owensboro is built for the ACO and just keeps adding more awesome accessories year in and year out.
“We are stoked to keep propelling the relationship between the city and the American Cornhole Organization every chance we get. It’s been a decade-plus of growth for us all — growth that shows no signs of slowing. Can’t wait to be back in January to see what’s next.”
Geers said the $30,000 will divided three ways — $10,000 for a pro-series skins game, $10,000 for singles and $10,000 for doubles.
The money in each category will be divided between several places.
“You have to get so many points in qualifiers to get to the world championships,” Kirk said. “The $30,000 purse could make someone think ‘Yeah, I’ll go to Owensboro in January.’
“Cornhole players spend money while they’re in town. They’re one of the biggest events the convention center has for food and beverage sales.”
Calitri said, “Owensboro continues to be ground zero for event creation and expansion. Landing a large event like a super major in the middle of what’s typically known as slow season is a boost to our tourism economy. I can’t say thank you enough to the American Cornhole Organization for continuing to invest in our community.”
The ACO held its world championships here in 2017, bringing 380 players from 27 states to town.
The number of players has almost doubled since then.
The organization was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Milford, Ohio, near Cincinnati.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.