More than 700 cornhole players from 26 states — and Cornwall, England — are in town this week for the American Cornhole Organization’s World Championships of Cornhole at the Owensboro Convention Center.

And Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, says when non-playing family members are counted in, more than 1,000 people are in town for the event.

