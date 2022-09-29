ACRES1

One of Blanchard’s furry friends, Mulberry, is seen here enjoying a pumpkin on the farm.

 Photo submitted

Blanchard Gracious Acres, located at 593 Fox Road in Dawson Springs, will be hosting their first annual “Acoustics, Bonfires & S’mores” event October 1, from 4 to 8 p.m.

“We are a mini farm petting zoo, so we’re always trying to get creative and add fun opportunities for our community,” Owner of Blanchard’s Gracious Acres, Jennifer Blanchard said. “Fall is my favorite time of year and I’ve always loved sitting around a fire listening to music with friends, so why not bring it to the farm. It’s beautiful at night.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.