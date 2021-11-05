The most recent American College Test (ACT) scores confirmed many public educators’ concerns that the coronavirus pandemic would have a negative impact on students’ ability to learn, with many having turned to distance learning during the 2020-21 school year.
But results from the spring testing for members of the Class of 2022 are also difficult to compare to previous years, educators say, because several colleges opted to make the ACT optional for admission, and, due to the pandemic, all juniors weren’t required to take the test, which had a significant impact on the overall sample size.
“A lot of colleges and universities were score optional, so getting a high ACT score that would propel you into more opportunities for college choices was not necessarily the case for 2021,” said Jana Beth Francis, Daviess County Public Schools’ assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, who also noted that many higher learning institutions have extended the ACT waiver for the upcoming acceptance season.
The Kentucky Department of Education pays for all public school juniors in Kentucky to take the ACT, an internationally-offered standardized test that many colleges use for acceptance. Students are tested in English, math, reading and science, and a composite score is derived from all those scores. The highest possible score is 36.
DCPS’ composite score was 18.5. In English, students averaged a score of 18.1; 19 in reading; 17.8 in mathematics; and 18.8 in science.
Francis said district officials always look at the scores and ask how they can change the trend and help students be more successful.
Tara Howard, Owensboro High School dean of instruction, said, like most educators, that she wasn’t sure what to expect with the ACT data from the 2020-21 school year. She said about one-fourth of last year’s juniors at OHS didn’t take the test, and that it’s important to consider how much data is missing due to those absences.
OHS’ composite score was 17.7; 16.7 in English; 18.2 in reading; 17.3 in mathematics; and 18 in science.
Still, there was information to be gleaned from the scores, Howard said, such as them being within two-tenths of the state average.
“That’s what everyone else was experiencing, too,” said Howard of the learning challenges created by the pandemic. “Given the circumstances of the year, scores could have been better, but we were pleased, because things could have had a different outcome, for sure.”
Across Kentucky, juniors averaged a composite of 18; 17.1 in English; 18.5 in reading; 17.7 in math; 18.3 in science.
Muhlenberg County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Matt Perkins said ACT scores for all students remain a priority for the school system, and that educators there will continue to focus efforts with individual groups of students based on those scores.
Muhlenberg’s composite score was 17.2; 16.3 in English; 17.6 in reading; 16.5 in mathematics; and 17.7 in science.
Perkins said the school system is in its third year of administering the test to all sophomores and that “we are focusing on reducing testing anxiety through preparation, practice and growth seen with each student.”
Barry Nelson, McLean County High School principal, said educators are pleased with some of the ACT results, but know they have some work to do in others.
McLean’s composite score was 17.9; 18.5 in English; 17.1 in reading; 18.4 in mathematics; and 16.9 in science.
“Overall, with the unprecedented year we had, since March of 2020 and only being in person less than nine weeks for the 2020-21 year, our staff and students did a fantastic job,” Perkins said.
Alex Embry, Ohio County High School principal, said that, like every district across the state, the past school year was a challenge “on just about every front.”
Ohio County Schools’ composite score was 18.8; 18.4 in English; 19.2 in reading; 18.3 in mathematics and 18.9 in science.
“Looking at our testing scores, we are very proud of the accomplishments of our students and teachers,” Embry said. “Our success is a testament to the teachers’ dedication to their profession and the students’ resilience in a difficult year.”
Hancock County School’s composite score was 17.7; 16.4 in English; 18.1 in reading; 17.5 in mathematics; and 18.2 in science.
Representatives from Hancock County schools did not return messages to contribute to this story. The school’s ACT assessment data was accessed through the Kentucky Schools Report Card system.
• While public schools saw an overall downward trend in scoring, Owensboro Catholic High School celebrated a record showing by Class of 2021 members during spring testing.
Because OCHS is a private institution, it’s exempt from KDE’s requirement that all juniors take the test.
Owensboro Catholic Chief Administrative Officer Keith Osborne said most, if not all, of the school’s seniors take the test each year.
Owensboro Catholic’s Class of 2021 posted a 23.5 composite score, the highest in the school’s history. The school’s science score was 22.9; reading was 24.6; math was 21.6; and English was 24.4. Each score was an improvement from 2020.
Gates Settle, OCHS principal, said he and other educators are “extremely proud” of the young men and women who accomplished the score.
“These results are built upon a foundation of dedicated teachers throughout our K-12 school system who are committed to academically preparing our students for their future calling,” he said. “It is also a testimony to the parents and the entire Catholic community.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
