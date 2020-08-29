Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams told members of Congress on Friday that state officials are concerned about election integrity as they prepare for the November election.
Cybersecurity is an issue, election officials told the House Homeland Security Committee. When asked if there had been any attempts to hack into state election files this year, Adams said, “we have not been breached, but there has been a rattling of the doorknob.”
The focus of Friday’s committee hearing was on election security. While committee members spoke in highly partisan terms at times, Adams, a Republican, said the state’s June primary was largely a success because of bipartisan plans Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, and Adams were able to craft.
“On March 6, Kentucky diagnosed its first case of COVID-19,” Adams said. Two days later, Beshear and Adams “jointly agreed to delay the primary” and later agreed to a primary plan that included expanded absentee voting, more early voting and in-person voting on election day.
“We avoided the brinkmanship you saw in other states,” Adams said. “Bipartisanship not only led to a better product ... but showed voters on both sides our elections were legitimate.”
Because of precautions at voting places during the primary “we had a huge voter turnout and no surge in COVID-19 cases,” Adams said.
The state did use federal funds from the CARES Act and other sources to prepare for the primary, Adams said, but he would prefer not to receive federal assistance for November’s general election “if it means you’re going to tell us how to run our election.”
Absentee voting by mail was open to anyone during the primary, but is more limited for the general election, Adams said. An emphasis will be placed on early voting, which will go on for about three weeks prior to Election Day.
Adams said he supports absentee ballots “for those who need it,” but early voting is less expensive.
When asked if there were any cases of voter fraud during the primary, Adams said “our election this year was clean.” Absentee ballots were tracked through bar codes and signatures were verified against signatures on file to determine voter identity.
The plan for the general election is to have the period to request absentee ballots end on Oct. 9 so the county clerk’s offices can pivot to focusing on early voting, Adams said.
Counties will make their own election day plans but must have at least one voting su%er.
“I’m really proud of the fact we conducted in-person voting safely,” Adams said of the primary, adding, “I’m certain we can repeat that” in November.
People who want to vote absentee but don’t want to mail their ballot will be able to put their ballot in a dropbox. Dropboxes were limited to government buildings in the primary but will be expanded for the general election.
“They are expensive. They are about $2,000 apiece,” Adams said. “But I found the demand (for dropboxes) came from Republicans.”
Drop boxes will be outside, but under surveillance, Adams said.
“These things are more secure than mailboxes,” he said.
When asked about the state’s decision to have National Guardsmen at polling places during the primary, Adams said the Guard members were in regular clothes and were only at polling places where local officials had agreed to use them. The Guard members were in supporting roles and were not poll workers, he said.
About the prospect of having uniformed military or law enforcement at polling places in November, Adams said some people “could find that intimidating.”
The state has eliminated people from voting rolls. Earlier this week, officials testified removing a person from the roles is a process that doesn’t remove a person until they have not voted or had contact with the election system for two presidential election cycles or eight years.
“It’s not partisan to me to keep your voting rolls updated,” Adams said. “We are not purging people right before a presidential election, but we are removing people we have confirmed who have passed away.
“We had one month where we took off more deceased voters” than the state had new voters added to the rolls, he said.
