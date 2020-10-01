Michael Adams, Kentucky’s secretary of state, says it’s important for people to vote early this year to avoid overwhelming the system on Nov. 3.
And he believes it may be mid-November before the world knows who the next president will be.
Adams told the Owensboro Rotary Club on Wednesday that slightly more than 1 million Kentuckians voted in the primary election in June.
And 75% of those voted by absentee ballot — well above the normal 2% rate.
“That’s about all we can handle,” Adams said.
In November, he expects more than 2 million votes to be cast.
The system can’t handle 1.5 million of those votes being cast by absentee ballot, Adams said.
“I’m going to vote early in person,” he said. “Too many absentee votes will glut the system. And too many voting on one day will crack the system.”
Adams said he waited in line 3½ hours to vote in 2016, years before the pandemic.
Some people gave up and left without voting, he said. The state is trying to avoid those lines this year.
Adams said people can register to vote online at voteky.com until 4 p.m. Monday.
They have until Oct. 9 to request an absentee ballot on the same site.
Early in-person voting starts on Oct. 13 and continues six days a week for three weeks.
Election day is Nov. 3.
Adams said absentee ballots can be mailed until that day and will be counted if they come in in the next three days. He said some swing states won’t begin counting absentee ballots until Nov. 3. And that may take days.
Kentucky, Adams said, will have all its results counted by election night.
The Paducah native said his visit to Owensboro on Wednesday was only the fourth time he’s left Frankfort since mid-March because of the pandemic.
He said, “People are pretty pleased with how we’re running our elections this year. We’ve been called the best state for running elections during the pandemic.”
Adams said people have a constitutional right to vote either in person or by absentee ballot.
He said he expects people to vote early because most already know how they’re going to vote.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
