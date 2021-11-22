Known for its eclectic selection of merchandise, ranging from halloween costumes and masks to vintage records, cassettes and novelties, T.D.’s Tuff Decisions has provided a niche market in Owensboro’s small business community since 1980.
Tom Deyton, better known as T.D. to his customers and friends, said he believes it is that ability to change and adapt that has helped him sustain the business at 2201 Frederica St. throughout the years.
With costume rentals making up as much business as vinyl records, Deyton said the COVID-19 pandemic had him looking for more ways to diversify when demand dried up.
“I didn’t rent hardly anything,” Deyton said Wednesday. “They all started calling because of COVID-19, canceling the Easter Bunnies.”
Deyton said that he was forced to close his shop for a period of time, and people could call him, requesting specific vinyl albums, which he would leave out on the porch for them to purchase.
“That is where I started getting, ‘do you know where I can get a really, really good turntable to play these on,’ or ‘do you know where I can get a new needle or floor standing speakers,’ ” he said.
In order to make up for the losses to the costume side of his business, Deyton decided to begin selling a selection of vintage stereo equipment, including turntables, receivers and speakers.
“That is where I got the ‘everybody wants stereo equipment,’ so I have a whole room of stereo equipment now, and that has helped make up some of the difference of costumes,” Deyton said.
Entering the store, visitors are greeted by a selection of masks ranging from The Grinch to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles before seeing the rows of vinyl albums. Deyton sells only used vinyl, offering a selection ranging from Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young to Buck Owens. White boxes filled with new arrivals and specially-discounted LPs line the base of display cases, while crooners like Dean Martin and Englebert Humperdinck take up space at the end of the store’s main vinyl display.
Despite the popular resurgence of vinyl albums during the last decade, Deyton said there was a time when he could hardly give them away and moved them into the attic of his store.
“I thought, ‘where is everybody?’,” Deyton said of the time when CDs were the most desired format for music. “I was asking all the regular people, and they would say, I have CDs now, I can put in a CD and listen to No. 2 and No. 7 (tracks) and go on to the next one. Then, years later, it kind of flipped back just as quick as it went away.”
Deyton said the albums are a popular item, even during the holidays, when he also sees an uptick in costume rentals, such as Santa Claus.
“Now I have people who used to come in when I opened, and they will go, ‘this is my grandson, he found my turntable in my garage, and he is playing my music,’ ” he said. “It is just really cool, because this whole generation is playing 1970s and early 80s music again. My generation never played my parents music.”
While the costumes, vinyl and stereo equipment are the signature items in the store, it’s also known for the iconic “Thinker” statue on the store’s front lawn. While the original sculpture was cast in bronze by Auguste Rodin in 1880, Owensboro’s version has become known for his ever-changing boxer shorts.
“It is a 75-inch waste, so I have to have them made, but I can’t leave them on there because they still get stolen,” Deyton said. “I don’t know why anybody else would want a 75-inch waste pair of boxers, but they do swipe them.”
Deyton said he has even had someone return a pair of the statue’s boxer shorts after they had seen them displayed on a basement wall during a party.
Deyton, 63, is beginning to think about the future of the business with some encouragement from his wife, Sandy. While he has no immediate plans to retire, he is open to hearing propositions from individuals that might have a serious interest in taking over the business when the time is right.
“It made me kind of think ‘dang, I am getting old, aren’t I,’ ” Deyton said. “I have gotten old on this corner after 41 years.”
And his business has become a much-beloved Owensboro institution during that time.
