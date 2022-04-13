City commissioners will determine how to use an additional $1 million in federal funds, which are earmarked toward reducing and preventing homelessness.
The funds come through the American Rescue Plan Act, the COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress last year. The $1.007 million Home Investment Partnerships Grant came from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The grant is separate from the $13.3 million in ARPA funds the city received last year.
The goals of the grants, which were distributed nationwide, are to assist people who are experiencing homelessness, are at-risk of becoming homeless and are fleeing domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking, human trafficking or dating violence.
Owensboro Community Development Director Abby Shelton said the city is gathering public input via its website — through this week — about how the funds should be used. After that, city officials will meet with nonprofit groups that work with the homeless community and will hold a public meeting before recommendations are made to city commissioners.
“It’s a big pot of money, so we want to make sure we do this right,” Shelton said.
The city did not have to apply for the funds. But part of the process included doing an analysis of the city’s housing needs. The analysis found more than 12,000 Owensboro residents are considered to live in poverty, a total that includes 4,345 children. The city’s child poverty rate is 30.6%, according to the analysis.
The report was put together by Bowen National Research, an Ohio firm that studies city and county housing needs. The report found that 36.3% of renters in Owensboro earn less than $30,000 annually, while 65% of renters made less than $40,000.
“(T)here are very few vacant rental housing units affordable to lower-income households, and many of the affordable rental properties maintain long wait lists,” the report says.
Because rental housing for low-income residents is scarce, “many low-income households are forced into living in housing that creates a cost-burdened or overcrowded housing situation, living in substandard housing conditions or possibly being displaced from their home and neighborhood,” the report says.
The report looked at 1,552 multifamily rental units in Owensboro that were either government subsidized or where housing tax credits were available, and found only 26 vacancies.
At any give time, there are about 225 people classified as homeless in Owensboro, the report found. In 2020, 21.6% of the city’s homeless were victims of domestic violence, 17.9% were suffering from a mental illness, 20.4% were suffering from substance abuse and 9.9%% were veterans. Of the remainder, 6.2% were unaccompanied youth and 24.1% were considered “chronically homeless,” the report said.
The housing analysis showed there is a need for assisting “people on the brink of homelessness,” Shelton said.
Shelton said the funds don’t have to be allocated for several years, so officials have time to plan how to use them.
“We don’t want to rush into something and overlook an important project,” Shelton said.
The public survey can be found on the city’s website in the community development department page by clicking the “HOME-ARP” link. The survey deadline is Friday. The public meeting has not been scheduled.
