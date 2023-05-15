Sarah Adkins has been named as the administrator of Addiction Recovery Care (ARC).
Most recently, Adkins served as director of Owensboro Regional Recovery, a Recovery Kentucky program. She serves on various local boards and committees, previously serving as chairperson of the Alliance for Drug-Free Owensboro and Daviess County. Adkins also worked for the Department of Corrections in Georgia, providing substance abuse services to probationers and parolees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.