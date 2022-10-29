Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel said his office will prosecute adults who give juveniles handguns when applicable, as a way of attempting to curb juvenile gun crime.

A Daviess grand jury indicted Erica B. West, 36, of the 700 block of Elm Street with unlawfully providing a handgun to a juvenile or permitting a juvenile to possess a handgun earlier this month. The charge is a class B felony.

