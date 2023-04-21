I saw a lot of photographs prior to my entry into the journalism business, and I wasn’t particularly moved by the process.
Then I entered the world of newspapering, became a reporter, and a big part of my job required taking pictures and doing everything that required turning film into photographs.
For a long time — a long time that still exists — I could not understand how a roll of film could be placed into a camera, point the camera at a person or countless other subjects and have those scenes removed from in front of me, moved through space, through the lens of the camera and exposed on a roll of film.
Actually, there wasn’t anything on that film until it was removed from the camera in almost total darkness and placed in a liquid developer for a certain length of time, turning it into recognizable film images of the outside world.
After being properly washed and dried, the film was placed into an enlarger, a light was turned on and the negative image was projected onto a white piece of paper, and there like magic was a picture out of nowhere.
I’ve gone through that process an undeterminable number of times and still have no idea how it works.
But cameras and film stealing scenes from the rest of creation was only the start of it.
Along came television — and what little technological intelligence I had went down the drain.
It wasn’t that I didn’t go crazy over it and wear my eyeballs down to something that didn’t any longer need eyelashes, but the idea of moving pictures coming through age-old looking power lines and strange looking gadgets on the roof pointing in the direction of space was more than an already-drained brain could stand.
More from this section
And television had some wives paying their husbands to help with washing the dishes.
But TV, according to my weak method for understanding anything, was a treatable confusion compared to what came next.
Cell phones started hitting the market and regular telephones started committing suicide.
I seriously doubt anything short of childbirth has had a bigger influence on humanity than those little gadgets.
Cell phones have taken children off yards and sidewalks and turned city parks into slighted destinations.
Bill Van Winkle is one of the steady visitors at Gary’s Drive-In, and he never enters the eatery that his cell phone is not visible. For those interested in knowing, he can tell you the last time a wheel worked loose from a stagecoach between San Francisco and Denver or how the Wright Brothers went into depression when jet planes replaced gas-operated ones.
He also gathers a lot of useful information.
And so it is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.