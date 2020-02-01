Numerous students from across Western Kentucky traveled to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum on Friday to a celebrate and support school choice.
Several hundred students from St. Mary of the Woods and Trinity High School in Whitesville, Owensboro Catholic Middle and Owensboro Catholic High School, and SS. Peter & Paul School in Hopkinsville were joined by their administrators during a school choice rally. The students held posters that displayed messages such as “Great Teachers Inspire!” and “Let Me Learn!”
The rally, organized by the school choice organization EdChoice Kentucky, came toward the end of National School Choice Week, a nationwide event to promote public schools, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online schools and homeschooling, according to its website.
The topic of a scholarship tax credit program in Kentucky was a major talking point during the rally. A scholarship tax credit program would allow those who donate to scholarship funds to get a significant part of their donation back in the form of a tax credit. Prior attempts at establishing a program in Kentucky have failed, but the proposed law was recently filed this year.
“Bringing tax credit scholarships to Kentucky and school choice is our opportunity to make the dreams of so many others a reality,” said Jim Waters, president and CEO of the Bowling Green-based Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions.
While some critics, such as the Kentucky Education Association, say that the measure would negatively impact the budget of public schools, supporters say the proposed law would save more money for the state in the long run and would give parents and guardians more leeway in choosing education for their children.
“We feel like its an important way to allow families to choose what’s best for their child, whether it be public school or a private school. That should not matter. It should be a parental choice,” said Keith Osborne, chief administrative officer for the Owensboro Catholic School System.
Andrew Vandiver, associate director of the Catholic Conference of Kentucky and vice president of EdChoice Kentucky, said some schools just might not be a fit for some students based on academics or social issues.
“We have a very diverse population in Kentucky and we’re just trying to give a diverse array of options for families too,” he said.
Senate Bill 110, sponsored by Sen. Ralph Alvarado, a Winchester Republican, which would create a scholarship tax credit program, was introduced to the Senate last week. A companion bill, House Bill 350, was introduced to the House Monday by Rep. Chad McCoy, a Bardstown Republican.
