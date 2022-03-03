In November, Daviess Fiscal Court hired Colorado-based Strategic Adventures to conduct a feasibility study on creating outdoor adventures in a county park.
The company looked at ziplining, ropes challenges and “canopy walks” — swinging bridges in the tops of trees.
But the 43-page report basically says that aerial adventures aren’t financially feasible here.
The county wanted a third party to lease the land and operate the aerial adventure.
But Strategic Adventures’ report concluded that “Yellow Creek Park is well suited for an aerial adventure park. However, the area’s demographics, combined with the tourist information for the area, indicate that insufficient customer traffic can be expected, which will not yield a profitable operation.
“The financial projections show that while the business would be profitable, the profit needed for a third-party operator would not be realized.”
David Smith, director of legislative services for the county, said that Paul Cummings, president of Strategic Adventures, told him that even if the county operated an aerial adventure — primarily zip lines — there would be problems.
Hiring workers is a problem now, he said, and building costs are rising rapidly.
Both could impact such a park.
One of the things Cummings looked at was a canopy walkway — also called canopy walks, treetop walks or treetop walkways — at Panther Creek Park.
Basically, platforms and swinging bridges would be built in the tree tops and people could walk from tree top to tree top.
The zipline experience would cost around $46 for adults and $38 for children, the report said.
But the canopy walk would be free, Smith said.
And it would not need staff to operate it.
The report said, “The water-filled forest on the south side of the park may make for an interesting canopy walk are.”
It would be up to Fiscal Court to decide if it wants to go that route, Smith said.
The cost of infrastructure for a canopy walk is estimated at between $200,000 and $500,000, depending on the overall length and installation complications.
The report said that the break-even point for an aerial adventure park with ziplines would be 13,178 guests a year.
The investment needed, it said, would be $984,975.
With an average net income of $28,398, it would take 34.68 years to recoup the investment.
The report said that the south entrance at Reid Road in Yellow Creek Park is best suited for an aerial adventure park.
Smith said Cummings said the public needs more access to Blackford Creek Park on Kelly Cemetery Road and Chestnut Grove Road.
The report says, “Hiking trails that are accessible to all ages and abilities could be placed around the property. These trails would be for foot traffic only, so users of the trails would not have to worry about encountering mountain bikes on the trail, which can be intimidating for some hikers.
“Mountain bike trails could also be developed on a portion of the property. With the terrain available, several miles of trails could be developed.”
It wasn’t the report the county had hoped for.
