The first refugee from Afghanistan arrived in Daviess County in mid-October, and others have come in over time. But the resettlement process is about to accelerate.
Officials with the International Center of Owensboro were busy working to secure housing and other assistance Thursday, after receiving word more refugees would be arriving in the near future, including families that arrived Thursday.
The center has been told to expect 127 refugees, although the number could fluctuate.
The refugees were evacuated from Afghanistan during the U.S. military withdrawal from the country. The refugees helped support the U.S. mission in Afghanistan and have been in the processing pipeline to receive asylum in the U.S. for several months, Allen said previously.
“We’ve received 24 already” since the first refugee arrived, Allen said Thursday. Allen had been on the phone with government officials who are coordinating the arrivals, while a volunteer was taking inventory of clothing items that had been donated for the refugees.
The organization had previously been told to expect 100 individuals, but the government asked if the community could take more, Allen said.
“One hundred was originally the maximum for the year,” with that number scheduled to arrive between October and March, Allen said. Later, government officials asked if the International Center could take more refugees, Allen said.
“It’s a major humanitarian crisis,” Allen said. “It’s going to be fluid.”
Eight female refugees from three families are staying on the campus of the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph in western Daviess County. Sister Suzanne Sims, director of Local Community Life at the campus, said housing was available for eight refugees.
“I lived there for a week with them and decided to let them live on their own,” with daily contacts and the occasional overnight stay to assist, Sims said. The first refugees arrived at the campus on Oct. 28.
“We like to share what we have with those in greater need,” Sims said. “It’s our mission to be charitable.”
The International Center needs assistance, particularly finding temporary housing for the refugees, Allen said.
“Housing is our biggest challenge,” Allen said. “We are looking for any kind of housing, even people who are willing to open a spare bedroom.”
Difficulty finding living spaces for refugees is not unique to Owensboro, Allen said.
“Every agency is going through this,” Allen said.
The International Center is also looking for mentors who can work with the refugees and volunteers who will take them to appointments and grocery shopping.
“We have an employment program that will help them find jobs, but we welcome assistance,” Allen said.
The organization is trying to put together a group of interpreters. Volunteers do not have to know how to speak languages spoken in Afghanistan to be involved.
“We’re looking for household tables, chairs, as well as silverware and dishes,” Allen said. The agency does not need any more donated clothing. The International Center also needs donations to pay for rental housing, Allen said.
“We are looking for apartments all over the place,” Allen said.
The refugees are arriving virtually with nothing but the clothes on their backs, Allen said. Multiple organizations have provided assistance, such as First Christian Church, the Islamic Center of Owensboro, EM Ford and the Young Foundation, Allen said.
“We’ve gotten a great response from a lot of local churches,” Allen said. “It has been amazing to see how many people have reached out to help us.”
The congregation of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church on Kentucky 56 donated more than 100 backpacks full of personal hygiene supplies for the refugees. The Rev. Jonathan Bonar, pastor of the church, said the congregation got involved after attending a meeting on the refugees at the International Center.
“Everything seemed to kind of come together,” Bonar said. “We would say it would seem to have been orchestrated by God. The church had recently received a donation of 100 backpacks and was unsure what to do with them when church officials learned the refugees would need hygiene supplies.
“We had been talking about how many of them had helped our soldiers,” Bonar said.
The church members took the backpacks home, filled them with new items and brought them back to be donated, Bonar said.
“Many of them helped our troops, and as a result, they have lost their occupations, relatives and homes,” Bonar said.
“We’ve got wonderful people in the church and wonderful people in Owensboro,” Bonar said. “We want (the refugees) to know from Day One they are not by themselves. They are not alone.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
To Help
BOX INFO
People interested in volunteering, being a mentor or donating items can email International Center director Anna Allen at anna@wkrmaa.org. People with housing can contact housing coordinator Diane Ford at dianeford14@gmail.com
