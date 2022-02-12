If Friday morning was any indication, Green River Distilling Co.’s new Green River Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is going to be popular with bourbon aficionados.
Cathy Steen, chief commercial officer for Green River Spirits, said, “We’ve sold 10 to 12 cases in the first hour today.”
That’s between 120 and 144 bottles of bourbon.
And there was still a long line waiting to get into the gift shop to buy a bottle.
The sign read, “One to a customer.”
All three of the bars — The Heritage Room, The Yellow Banks Salon and the Twenty Barrel Saloon — were busy serving glasses of the new bourbon.
The “Bourbon, Bluegrass and BBQ” party was in full swing with a large crowd sitting in chairs, listening to the commentators on Kentucky Sports Radio, who were doing their show live from the visitors’ center from 10 a.m. to noon.
Ralph and Gayle Hobbs, members of the Owensboro Bourbon Society, were there to get one of the first bottles being sold — and to get it signed by Jacob Call, the distillery’s master distiller.
“It’s very good bourbon,” he said.
“It’s a good quality bourbon,” she said. “And it’s reasonably priced.”
Simon Burch, Green River Spirits’ chief executive officer, said the price — $34.99 — was set so the bourbon will be drunk and not collected to sit on a shelf.
Adam Merritt is both a collector and a drinker.
He managed to snare two bottles — one to collect and one to drink.
After he stepped into one of the bars in the visitors’ center and bought a drink, Merritt said, “It’s good bourbon.”
His brother, Ethan Merritt, works at Glenmore Distillery across town.
But he was there to get a bottle of Green River bourbon.
“I like them all,” he said of various bourbons. “I think this is better than Buffalo Trace.”
Half a dozen cars were lined up at the distillery’s gate and more were coming down the street.
Green River relaunched the brand, which has been basically defunct since a fire leveled the distillery and its warehouses in 1918, on Thursday night at a private party for 250 people.
A bourbon barrel auction that night raised $110,000 for western Kentucky tornado relief.
The barrels were empty, but Call said that five years from now, the people who bought the barrels will get the bourbon that would have been aged in them — all 300 bottles.
Green River bourbon today is aged five years.
But Burch said some will be aged longer in the future, some will be bottled-in-bond — aged for at least four years and bottled at precisely 100 proof and made by one distiller at a single distillery in one season and then aged in a bonded warehouse — and the company will be making a Green River rye whiskey as well.
Initially, the Green River brand will be in stores in Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Indiana and northwest Florida.
Within five years, Burch said he hopes the brand will be in all 50 states.
And then, the company will shoot for a worldwide market.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
