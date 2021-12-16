Before the storm had completely passed through the Bremen area the night of Friday, Dec. 10, Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Alex Piper was among the group of people cutting and moving debris — some of which included piles of 100-year-old trees, vehicles and RVs — to get to homes they knew were in the direct line of the tornado that had just ravaged the small community.
“As soon as we could get through, we were on foot on these roads, going house to house,” Piper said.
Since that night, he and other first-responders and volunteers have been working tirelessly to pick up the pieces left by the storm that took the lives of 11 Bremen residents, the youngest of which was a 5-month-old.
Piper said as he and others were fighting their way through debris that first time, he was receiving calls from people in the area not impacted by the storm who wanted to know how they could help.
In the days following, thousands of individuals from all over the country have converged on the small community to offer their services. On Monday, at least 400 people showed up to help. It quickly became clear that the small town needed to organize those efforts.
That’s when 19-year-old Lexie Miller stepped in.
Miller, who is also the Bremen mayor’s daughter and a volunteer firefighter, set up a volunteer command center. People who came to help were sent there, where they signed in and were given materials to help with the clean up.
She and others laid maps out on the countertop of the communication command center trailer that was sent to Bremen from the fire commission, and they outlined zones for clean up. They required all volunteers to stop by the trailer to sign up, and then they were directed to a specific zone.
Signing in is crucial, Miller said, because in a hectic situation like this, it’s important to know who is where in case something goes wrong, or those people fail to sign out at the end of the day.
“It’s been a crazy few days,” she said. “All of a sudden we had all these people flooding in and asking what they can do, and how they can help. So we decided we needed to organize and figure out some kind of system.”
Help has been offered in three ways, she said: people donate their time to physically clear away debris; they have brought water, food, gloves and coats, or other items necessary for the task; and others have dropped off large equipment, chainsaws or generators.
Manual labor and large equipment are especially needed at this time, she said, because at this point they need boots on the ground helping families to physically clear away debris.
Lindsay Phelps, who lives in Bremen and is also helping to coordinate the volunteer efforts, said the amount of people who have stepped up to help has been overwhelming. She narrowly missed the storm, riding it out in her mother’s cellar. Thankfully, she didn’t have any damage to her home.
Meanwhile, her neighbors lost their homes, and some of them lost their lives.
“It’s just been devastating,” she said, citing the tornado’s degree of demolition. “But the generosity this little community has felt and seen has just been remarkable.”
She said on Wednesday people from Pennsylvania and Connecticut had come to offer support.
About 20 people from Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Drakesboro had come out Wednesday to help pick up debris. They focused their efforts on one home that was reduced to piles of insulation, wood, shingles and mementos of the family that lived there.
As they cleared away debris, they tried their best to pick out items they thought the family might want to keep. One person found a turkey fan mount. Another found a child’s bicycle helmet and a dog’s collar.
Tim Carver was among that group. He said the young men wanted to offer their services because “it’s just what God was telling us to do.”
“We know people are hurting right now, and we want to ease what pain we can,” he said. “You never know when it’s you that needs the assistance of your neighbors, and we sure would want people out here giving their time and love to help us through it.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
