Though the main stage for the 20th annual ROMP Fest had sound crews getting equipment set up and dialed in Wednesday, music was alive and well in the evening hours on the Jagoe Homes After Party Stage with the bands Stillhouse Junkies and Damn Tall Buildings.
Situated in the back of the main festival site at Yellow Creek Park on one of the large cabins in the park’s Jim Lambert Pioneer Village, the stage has hosted a number of artists over the years, entertaining crowds wanting to keep the spirit of ROMP going after hours.
Seth Murphy, stage manager for the festival’s main stage, has a history with the stage. When he first interned with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum about eight years ago, he was asked to run the stage’s sound.
Since then, Murphy has helped make the stage — a porch about 6-feet deep and 24-feet wide — a must-stop attraction.
“We’ve definitely grown the event over the past eight years,” he said. “We started with just a couple speakers on sticks and an old … mixer …, and now we’ve got scaffolding, a light rig and multiple engineers.
“It’s come a long way, and we’re really happy with what we created back here.”
Murphy continues to be hands-on with the smaller stage, providing and enhancing production elements and setting up the space hours before the first act begins.
He feels the stage and its surroundings create a unique experience for the festival’s attendees beyond what’s available on the main site.
“... It’s the after party, so (it’s for) everybody that’s still up-and-going and (have) some energy,” he said. “It’s a different setting from the main stage (as it) takes place (at) this historic cabin; we’re surrounded by trees and a sloping hillside out here.
“You’re sort of transported to a different time and place by just walking over the bridge from Yellow Creek Park and coming back here. It’s sort of a reset and a different atmosphere.”
Murphy said growth has also been apparent, with audience members making their way to the area each night.
“I think there’s people that buy tickets just to come to the after party,” he laughed. “... ROMP is a big festival, but you come back here, and it’s kind of like this more homegrown, close-knit, back-in-the-woods feeling.
“There might be 10,000 people at that main stage, but maybe 500 of them come up back here.”
The overall presentation of the performances, which are complemented by string lights and additional decor, helps break a barrier between the artists and audience.
“It’s kind of like a club atmosphere where we can get up-and-close and personal with the musicians,” Murphy said. “(You can) see them just a couple feet from the stage … (and) you get a chance to kind of feel like you’re part of the show; you’re right there with them.”
While Murphy said the first night at the Jagoe Homes After Party Stage on Wednesday has typically a “more traditional” bluegrass feeling, with people bringing their lawn chairs and performances beginning at 8 p.m., the excitement picks up Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, when the artists kick off at midnight.
“(With) these late-night parties, people are up on their feet and dancing. People (are) bringing light-up beach balls and all kinds of fun stuff. You never know who’s going to show up,” he said. “Somebody dressed up as Sasquatch last year and ran around.”
And even though the stage has been traditionally reserved for those making their ROMP debuts, it has become a space for artists that have gone on to achieve great success in the music industry.
“It was just a few years ago that Billy Strings was right here on the porch stage,” Murphy said. “It’s a chance for some of these bigger artists on the main stage to connect with new bands, too.”
