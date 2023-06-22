Though the main stage for the 20th annual ROMP Fest had sound crews getting equipment set up and dialed in Wednesday, music was alive and well in the evening hours on the Jagoe Homes After Party Stage with the bands Stillhouse Junkies and Damn Tall Buildings.

Situated in the back of the main festival site at Yellow Creek Park on one of the large cabins in the park’s Jim Lambert Pioneer Village, the stage has hosted a number of artists over the years, entertaining crowds wanting to keep the spirit of ROMP going after hours.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.