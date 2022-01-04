Early estimates of the tornado that ripped through western Kentucky on Dec. 10 indicate it is the most damaging and expensive storm to farms in the state’s history, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles told a small group of farmers Monday at the Ohio County Cooperative Extension Service office in Hartford.
Quarles was visiting the area to assess the level of damage to local farms, answer questions and provide insight into what those individuals can do moving forward to be provided assistance. He said agriculture was the No. 1 hit industry as a result of the storm and that it will take years for some of the farming operations to rebuild.
At least 30 poultry houses were destroyed in the storm, including a hatchery in Mayfield that supplies more than 200 farms regionally. Feed mills were lost, cattle had to be euthanized because of injuries sustained and countless grain bins and storage silos were destroyed beyond repair, Quarles said.
Ohio County Ag Extension Agent Greg Comer said he knows of at least 10 chicken houses in Ohio County that were destroyed. Some of those chicken houses were built about 25 years ago for $250,000.
“Now it will cost a half a million (dollars) to rebuild those,” he said. “It’s extremely expensive.”
Ohio County’s poultry industry is second only to Graves County’s in the amount of damage caused by the tornado, Quarles said.
Many farmers are dealing with insurance adjusters, but not all of the lost equipment and facilities will be covered, Quarles said.
For example, fencing isn’t typically covered. In some cases, the loss of animals, feed and hay isn’t covered, he said.
That is why Quarles’ office is encouraging farmers to document everything and to contact their extension office if they need immediate assistance. Insurance will cover some things, and FEMA may provide some assistance. Extension agencies can provide farmers with a direct link to donations and funds currently being collected by the Department of Agriculture specifically for farmers.
Quarles said it’s important that he and his team go across the state to learn what farmers need.
“We want exact needs to be met,” he said, adding that the chaos from the tornado is dissipating and it’s time to assess and rebuild.
“Every day the extension offices send us a list of specific needs, and on our end we are matching up donations, or we will go out and buy stuff and go back to extension services to get those things delivered,” he said.
What Quarles speculates is that, given the amount of major weather events, droughts and wildfires occurring across the U.S. simultaneously, Congress will pass disaster relief legislation. He hopes something like that will provide additional assistance, especially to farmers whose operations aren’t covered through insurance.
With the ongoing issue of rising costs, inflation and supply chain issues making materials difficult to come by, he said it’s important to know what farmers need so the right help can reach them.
He encouraged the community to donate to the Kentucky Agriculture Relief Fund, which is a collaboration between his office and the Kentucky Farm Bureau. More information about that fund, and details on how to donate, are available at https://www.gofundme.com/f/KyAgReliefFund.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
